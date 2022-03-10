The greenback snapped its recent winning streak and fell across the board on Wednesday due to the return of risk appetite, triggered by a rally in U.S. stocks. (Dow Jones ended the day at 33,286, up by 653 points or 2.00%).
Sources from Reuters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Wednesday of holding 400,000 residents of Mariupol hostage by shelling the southern Ukrainian port city despite efforts to establish a safe evacuation corridor for civilians. "Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food," he wrote on Twitter. "Russia continues holding hostage over 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues."
Versus Japanese yen, dollar jumped to 115.92 in Asian morning before retreating to 115.71 ahead of European open. The pair then edged higher to 115.94 in European morning on cross-selling in jpy. Price later erased its gains and fell to an intra-day low at 115.57 in New York before staging a short-covering rebound in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.0992 in European morning. Euro found renewed buying at 1.0943 in Europe and rose to an intra-day high at 1.1094 in New York on usd's broad-based weakness together with active cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling.
The British pound also traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.3127 ahead of European open before jumping in tandem with euro to 1.3180 in European morning. Despite retreating briefly to 1.3138 at New York open, price rose to an intra-day high at 1.3189 in New York morning.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand retail sales, Japan producer prices, Australia consumer inflation, U.K. RIVS housing price balance, trade balance, construction output, Italy producer prices, EU ECB Refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Federal budget.
