The greenback snapped its recent winning streak and ended lower against majority of its peers on Thursday as investors booked profits on dollar's surge and as U.S. Treasury yields retreated in New York.



Reuters reported inflation in the United States is becoming more broad based and expectations for future price increases are rising, a trend policymakers will be watching closely, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday. "We definitely have seen a pickup in underlying inflation in the U.S. that we'll be studying carefully," Williams said during a virtual panel. A rise in short-run and long-run inflation expectations are a positive development, but officials would not want long-run inflation expectations to move up significantly more, Williams said.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite dropping from 114.24 to session lows at 113.89 in Asian morning, dollar rebounded to 114.27 ahead of European open. The pair then found renewed buying at 113.99 at European open and rose to an intra-day high at 114.48 in New York morning before retreating to 114.17 in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields.



Further news from Reuters, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell close to pre-pandemic levels last week as the labor market recovery gains momentum, though a shortage of workers continues to hamper faster job gains.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 for the week ended Nov. 13, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States more than 20 months ago. And their Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 260,000 applications in the latest week.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained to 1.1338 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.1315 ahead of European open. The pair then rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1374 in New York on broad-based retreat in usd together with active cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound rebounded from 1.3484 in Asia to session highs at 1.3514 (Reuters) at European open. However, the pair then erased its losses and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3464 at New York open on renewed post-Brexit concerns. Cable then found renewed buying there and recovered strongly to 1.3505 in New York on broad-based retreat in usd before trading sideways.



Data to be released on Friday:



Japan Tokyo CPI, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, France ILO employment rate, Germany producer prices, Italy industrial sales, EU current account, Canada new housing price index and retail sales.