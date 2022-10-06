Although the greenback snapped its recent losing streak and rose against majority of its peers on Wednesday as a bounce in U.S. yields and fall in U.S. stocks on speculation that the Federal Reserve will keep its aggressive stance on upcoming interest rate hike after release of upbeat US data, dollar later retreated in NY afternoon on profit taking.



Reuters reported U.S. services industry slowed modestly in September, while employment surged and a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs fell to more than a 1-1/2-year low, suggesting underlying strength in the economy despite rising interest rates. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing PMI dipped to a reading on 56.7 last month from 56.9 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI falling to 56.0.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar briefly spiked down to session lows at 143.54 at Asian open before rising to 144.55 in European morning. The pair continued to ratchet higher and gained to an intra-day high at 144.84 in New York morning before easing on profit-taking.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 0.9994 at European open, however, price then erased its gains and tumbled to an intra-day low 0.9835 in New York morning on risk-averse buying of usd before recovering.



The British pound also traded sideways in Asia before rising to an intra-day high at 1.1495 at European open. The pair then erased its gains and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.1228 in New York morning on usd's strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro before staging a strong short-covering bounce to 1.1356 near the close.



Data to be released on Thursday:



Australia AIG construction index, exports, imports, trade balance, China market holiday, Germany industrial orders, U.S. S n P construction PMI, EU retail sales, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Canada Ivey PMI.