Outlook

Yesterday ADP forecast 517,000 new jobs in March when the market consensus is for a far higher 550,000. Jobless claims today may mitigate, expected at 675,000 last week from 684,000 the week before. We get payrolls on Friday but remember that Friday is a holiday for many, including the US stock market and bonds closing at noon.

Today we also get the Markit and ISM manufacturing PMI for March, Feb constructions spending and the Baker Hughes rig count. The ISM PMI is broader and considered more authoritative. In Feb it rose sharply to 60.8 from 58.7 in Jan, beating market expectations of 58.8. If it does it again, it’s wildly dollar supportive.

Attention will tend to zero in on the Biden bill. It’s a little funny that Pittsburgh was chosen for the announcement because it has the highest number of bridges in the US and perhaps the world–more than Venice, anyway. And they need repair. This is the infrastructure bill Trump kept promising until it became a standing joke, and it’s wildly popular. The Dems have the votes, it seems, to pass it over Republican objections, which consist mainly of the Dems having proposed it.

Another topic for the day might be the latest IMF Cofer report on global foreign exchange reserves in Q4. The headline is the dollar slipping below a 60% share of total reserves for the first time since 1995. While the final percentage share is lower, foreign central banks still accumulated more dollar as total reserves rose. Besides, the valuation problem emerges again–the dollar fell in Q4, not changing the dollar amount but changing its weighting within the total.

In other words, no cause for hysteria, although we have already seen a little of that starting yesterday. Some data: the dollar’s share of reserves is now 59%, a drop by 7% from 2014 when it was 66%. Gee, if that pace keeps up, the dollar will be less than 50% in decade.

And we have seen big drops before. The Wolf Reports notes “… between 1977 and 1991, the dollars share had dropped by 46 percentage points – with huge plunges in 1979 and 1980 possibly linked to US inflation which was threatening to spiral out of control, peaking at nearly 15% in 1980. The plunge bottomed out in 1991, with inflation more or less under control. And the dollar’s share then surged by 25 percentage points until 2000.” See the new chart below in Keeper Charts.

To be fair, the euro is gaining a little more share, 21.4% in Q4 for the highest ever. As for the other reserve currencies, the Wolf Street chart is labelled “US Declining Hegemony” but the important thing is that China does NOT have rising hegemony, at least in this form. The renminbi share is still only 2.25%, a defeat of sorts for the world’s second largest economy. The IMF placed the renminbi as an “official reserve currency” in Oct 2016 but it’s not getting the wide and growing acceptance that China seeks. Does this mean a loss of face in China? Probably. Note also that Russia–smaller GDP than California–might be a big US counterweight in the geopolitical world, but doesn’t rate even a mention in the reserves sweepstakes.

The next chart is also interesting because it shows the UK getting a rising share of reserves, and to hell with Brexit. This is a stunning vote of confidence. And the Japanese yen is the top winner, so to speak, despite the longest lasting deflation.

Bottom line, we can talk about these changes, but to consider the drop in the US share of global reserves as implying a loss of hegemony is not correct.

The PMIs and job data today and tomorrow will dominate the headlines, alongside the Biden bill, but we will also see position-paring today and tomorrow morning ahead of the Easter holiday. Volumes can drop to near nothing. For those who stay out of the way on payrolls day, tomorrow will be an especially good day to follow that policy.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!