US yields tumble, February payrolls up next; JPY outperforms

Summary

The Dollar Index, a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, slid 0.35% to 104.90 (105.17 yesterday). US Weekly Unemployment Claims increased by 21,000 to 211,000, the most in five months.

US Treasury bond yields which have on the rise, reversed gains. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rate slumped 8 basis points to 3.92%. The 2-year bond yield tumbled to 4.89% from 5.06%.

Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) fell 0.79% to 136.15 from 136.80 yesterday. The Euro (EUR/USD) rebounded against the Greenback to 1.0580 (1.0550).

Sterling (GBP/USD) rallied to 1.1915 against yesterday’s 1.1860. Short covering boosted the British Pound ahead of today’s crucial US February Payrolls report.

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) ended little changed, settling at 0.6595 from 0.6600. Risk-off and a soft Chinese CPI weighed on the Aussie. China’s Annual CPI plunged to 1% from 2.1% in January.

Against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies, the US Dollar was mixed. USD/CNH (Dollar-Chinese Offshore Yuan) climbed to 6.9800 (6.9740). The USD/THB pair dipped to 34.98 (35.05).

Wall Street stocks settled lower in volatile trade. The DOW closed at 32,425 (32,770) while the S&P 500 was last at 3,940 from 3,987 yesterday. The surprise increase in Weekly US Unemployment Claims weighed on equities.

Other economic data released yesterday saw China’s Annual PPI fall to -1.4% from a previous -0.8% and estimates at -1.3%. UK RICS House Price Balance at -48% which matched forecasts. The previous HPI improved to -46 (from -47).

USD/JPY – The slump in US bond yields weighed on the USD/JPY pair which settled lower at 136.15 from 136.80 yesterday. Overnight, the Greenback saw a low of 135.94 Japanese Yen. In volatile trade, the overnight high recorded as at 137.25.

EUR/USD – An overall softer US Dollar supported the Euro, which finished at 1.0580 against yesterday’s 1.0550. The shared currency fell to an overnight low at 1.0538 while the high recorded was at 1.0591. Trading was subdued ahead of today’s US Payrolls report.

AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar settled little changed at 0.6595 against yesterday’s 0.6600. Overnight, the Aussie Battler traded to a high at 0.6636 while the overnight low recorded was at 0.6576. Risk-off sentiment as well as a more dovish than expected RBA weighed on the Aussie Dollar.

GBP/USD – The British Pound rallied 0.55% to 1.1915 from 1.1860 yesterday. Overnight, Sterling slumped to a low at 1.1832 before rebounding against the overall weaker Greenback. Overnight high recorded was at 1.1939.

On the lookout

Welcome to Payrolls Friday. The surprise increase in US Weekly Unemployment Claims which surpassed economist’s expectations, has seen the February Non-Farms Payrolls number revised downward to 205,000 (ACY Finlogix) from January’s “blip” of 517,000 jobs created. In January, a return of 74,000 government workers in California as part of a labour dispute resolution boosted the number. US Wages will also be scrutinised. Average Hourly Earnings are forecast to climb 0.3%, unchanged from January.

Other data released earlier today kick off with Japan’s February PPI (m/m f/c -0.3% from 0%; y/y f/c 8.4% from 9.5%). Germany starts off Europe with its Harmonised Inflation Rate for February (m/m c/c 0.8% from 1%; y/y f/c 8.7% from 8.7% - ACY Finlogix). The UK follows next with its January GDP report (m/m f/c 0.1% from -0.5% -ACY Finlogix), UK January Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.1% from 0.3%; y/y f/c -4% from -4%), UK January Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c -0.1% from 0%; y/y f/c -5% from -5.7% -ACY Finlogix), UK January Goods Trade Balance (f/c -GBP 17.75 billion from a previous -GBP 19.27 billion – ACY Finlogix). Canada starts off North America with its Canadian Employment Report for February (f/c 15,000 from 121,100 – ACY Finlogix), Canadian February Unemployment Rate (f/c 5.1% from 5% - ACY Finlogix), Canadian Capacity Utilisation (f/c 82.3% from 82.6% - ACY Finlogix).

Trading perspective

All eyes on today’s US Payrolls report which has been revised lower with the consensus currently at between a low at 205,000 (ACY Finlogix, FX Street) and a high at 224,000 (Forex Factory). That’s a wide divergence and a NFP closer to 205,000 could see further selling of the Greenback. The final Payrolls number will impact the US treasury market and yields. Which is huge for FX traders and all financial markets today.

The Bank of Japan has its interest rate policy meeting today. While the BOJ is not expected to change its Policy Rate, currently at -0.10%, traders will be looking at comments from current BOJ Governor Kuroda who steps down from April. Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda.

USD/JPY – The Greenback slumped to 136.15 Japanese Yen at the close of trade in New York from yesterday’s 136.80. Look for immediate support at 135.90 (overnight low traded was at 135.94). The next support level is found at 135.60 followed by 135.30. On the topside, expect immediate resistance at 136.50, 136.80 and 137.10 to cap. We could be in for a volatile ride in the USD/JPY pair today. The BOJ will announce its monetary policy decision today. Likely range for now: 135.70-137.20.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

EUR/USD – Overall US Dollar weakness lifted the shared currency to 1.0580 from yesterday’s 1.0550. On the day, look for immediate resistance at 1.0600 to cap (overnight high 1.0591). The next resistance level is found at 1.0630 followed by 1.0660. On the downside, look for immediate support at 1.0580, 1.0550 and 1.0520. A good Payrolls report will see more downside pressure on the Euro. However, a surprise weaker US Payrolls (less than 200,000) could see the Euro spike to 1.0650.

GBP/USD – Sterling benefitted from the generally weaker US Dollar, settling at 1.1915 against yesterday’s 1.1860. Look for immediate resistance at 1.1940 (overnight high traded was 1.1939) followed by 1.1970 and 1.2000 to cap any rallies. Immediate support can be found at 1.1890, 1.1860 and 1.1830. The overnight low recorded as at 1.1832. Look for another choppy session in the British currency, likely between 1.1830-1.1930. A lower US Payrolls report could see Sterling retest 1.20.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler finished at 0.6595, little changed from yesterday’s 0.6600. Weaker than expected Chinese inflation numbers as well as risk-off weighed on the Australian Dollar. On the day, look for immediate support at 0.6570 (overnight low traded was at 0.6576). The next support level lies at 0.6540 and 0.6500. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 0.6630, 0.6670 and 0.6700 to cap any rallies. Expect a volatile trading day in the Aussie Dollar, with a likely range between 0.6530-0.6630.

