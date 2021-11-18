The dollar attempted to post renewed gains after the New York open, but EUR/USD found further support just below the 1.1300 level with an element of short covering on the main crosses.

The US currency was unable to make headway on Thursday as commodity currencies attempted to stabilise, although overall sentiment held firm. EUR/USD traded just above the 1.1300 level with the market reluctant to push the currency lower again without at least a limited correction. There was a sharper correction after the European close with USD/JPY sliding to lows just below 114.00 as the yen also gained on the crosses.

Chicago Fed President Evans stated that he is looking for inflationary pressure to recede, but will be monitoring the situation well into the middle of 2022.

Markets remained on alert for an announcement by President Biden on whether Fed Chair Powell will be nominated for a second term or whether Brainard will be chosen instead. Sources indicated that an announcement was likely within the next few days.

Asian equities overall tended to drift lower on Thursday, although ranges were narrow with USD/JPY edging higher to around 114.20 and EUR/JPY around 129.15.

Sterling continued to move higher following the latest inflation release with the higher than expected print for the October data triggering fresh unease and reinforcing expectations that the Bank of England would sanction an interest rate hike at the December policy meeting. Gains did, however, slow later in the day given expectations that higher rates had already been priced in to money markets.

Bank of England MPC member Mann stated that short-term inflation expectations were lagging the actual CPI rate and she was confident that people believe that the bank will bring inflation back to the 2% target. She added that goods inflation was expected to moderate during 2022 as supply difficulties ease. There were no direct comments on the outlook for near-term interest rate decisions.

Brexit Minister Frost stated that a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol could be achieved before Christmas which helped underpin sentiment to some extent, although there were still reservations over underlying tensions and yield trends tended to dominate.

The Euro remained vulnerable and EUR/GBP retreated to fresh 20-month lows just below the 0.8400 level. GBP/USD was held below 1.3500 as the US currency maintained a firm overall tone. GBP/USD traded just below 1.3500 on Thursday with EUR/GBP testing support below 0.8400.

Markets will continue to monitor comments from Bank of England officials in the short term while the latest retail sales data will be released on Friday.

AUD/USD briefly moved back above the 0.7300 level on Wednesday but was unable to hold the gains and there was a gradual retreat amid reservations over commodity prices and a firm US dollar. In this environment, AUD/USD dipped to the 0.7270 area.

AUD/USD dipped further to lows near 0.7250 with reservations over commodity price trends, but selling pressure faded and there was a recovery to 0.7285 in Asia amid a lack of fresh incentives.