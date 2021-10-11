The greenback ended the day mixed against its peers in hectic post-NFP trading as despite intra-day brief fall across the board on the release of downbeat U.S. NFP, usd rebounded as investors remained cautiously optimistic that the Federal Reserve would still start its tapering sometime soon.



News from Reuters, U.S. employment increased far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls, but hiring could pick up in the months ahead as COVID-19 infections subside and people resume the search for work.

The Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last month. Data for August was revised to show 366,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 235,000 positions.

And their Economists polled had forecast payrolls increasing by 500,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as high as 700,000 jobs to as low as 250,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2% in August.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 111.99 in early European morning. The pair then fell to session lows at 111.52 at New York open after the release of poor U.S. NFP figure, however, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and the pair rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a near 2-1/2 year peak of 112.25 at New York due to active cross-selling in jpy.



The single currency remained on the back foot in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.1542 ahead of European open. However, the pair then rebounded to 1.1568 in European morning and briefly jumped to session highs of 1.1585 at New York open on usd's initial broad-based weakness but later moved relatively narrowly in subdued New York afternoon session.



The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.3584 in early European morning. Cable then rebounded to 1.3637 in Europe before jumping to session highs at 1.3657 in post-NFP New York but only to retreat to 1.3610.



In other news, reported by Reuters, the European Central Bank should not rush to tighten its monetary policy as that could endanger the euro zone's economic recovery and cost jobs, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday. "A premature tightening of the monetary policy at the current juncture could endanger the economic healing of the euro area and cost jobs," Lagarde was quoted as saying in German magazine Spiegel.



Data to be released this week :



Japan machine tool orders, U.K. NIESR GDP estimate, Italy industrial output, U.S. Market Holiday and Canada Market Holiday on Monday.



New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan corporate goods price, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, EU ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, Canada leading index, U.S. redbook and JOLTS job openings on Tuesday.



New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer sentiment, Japan machinery orders, China exports, imports, trade balance, U.K. GDP, construction output, trade balance, industrial output, manufacturing output, Germany CPI, HICP, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, Federal budget and Sep's FOMC minutes on Wednesday.



U.K. RICS housing price balance, Australia consumer inflation, employment change, unemployment rate, China PPI, CPI, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, Swiss producer/import price, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, PPI and Canada manufacturing sales on Thursday.



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China retail sales, Japan tertiary industry activities, Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, Italy CPI, trade balance, EU trade balance, U.S. NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan Sentiment and Canada wholesale trade on Friday.