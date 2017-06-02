Dollar Set to Recover Losses

After the recent weakness in US Dollar now it looks like that a push for dollar is about to start now. but the big question is if this push will just be a correction of this recent downfall or the next leg up. Under the current circumstances, Trump's stance against strong Dollar, rising worries in global financial market over Currency Wars and long term charts i am not convinced for a next major leg up in the dollar but i am expecting a corrective move upside to test around 102.20 area before turning lower again. As long as Dollar remain trading below its recent high of 103.82 the scenario will remain same because long term charts shows a complete 5 wave pattern up side and now the corrective waves to be started. but in case it we go beyond 103.82 that can lead for the extension of 5th wave (least likely).