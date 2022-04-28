The greenback continued its recent winning streak against majority of its peers and rose to a 5-year high on Wednesday on continued risk-averse buying in usd due partly to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar fell to an intra-day low at 126.95 in Australia, price erased its losses and rallied to 128.10 at European open. The pair then ratcheted higher to an intra-day high at 128.59 in New York morning on continued usd's strength before retreating on profit-taking.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before tumbling from 1.0654 ahead of European open to a fresh 5-year trough at 1.0515 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.0572.



The British pound retreated from 1.2597 in Asia to 1.2537 in European morning before gaining to 1.2602. Price then met renewed selling there and fell to a fresh 21-month trough at 1.2502 in New York morning on rally in usd before recovering to 1.2573.



Data to be released on Thursday:



New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia export prices, import prices, Japan industrial output, retail sales, BOJ interest rate decision, construction orders, housing starts, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, HICP, U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.

