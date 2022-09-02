The greenback rose to fresh 20-year highs against its peers on Thursday as the release of recent upbeat U.S. data increased speculation that the Federal Reserve would act aggressively on interest rate hike.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped in August, consistent with strong demand for workers and tight labor market conditions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 232,000 for the week ended Aug. 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 6,000 fewer applications filed than previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 248,000 applications for the latest week. Despite hefty interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation, which have raised the risk of a recession, there is no sign yet of widespread layoffs.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 137.67 in Asian morning before retreating to 139.07 in European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to a fresh 24-year peak at 140.22 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields on upbeat U.S. ISM data.



More from Reuters, U.S. manufacturing grew steadily in August as employment and new orders rebounded, while a further easing in price pressures strengthened expectations that inflation has likely peaked. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday that its manufacturing PMI was at 52.8 last month, unchanged from July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled had forecast the index falling to 52.0. Manufacturing is showing resilience despite a shift in spending back to services as well as an ebb in business confidence amid rapidly rising interest rates, which have increased the risk of a recession.



The single currency remained under pressure and retreated to 1.0009 ahead of European open before briefly rebounding to 1.0048 in European morning. The pair then met renewed selling and fell to a fresh 20-year bottom at 0.9911 in New York on usd's broad-based strength before rebounding on short-covering.



The British pound also remained under pressure and weakened to 1.1569 in Asian morning before rebounding to 1.1616 in early European morning. Cable then met renewed selling there and tumbled in tandem with euro to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1499 in New York on rally in usd following upbeat US data before recovering.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand terms of trade, import prices, export prices, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France budget balance, EU producer prices, U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport and Canada labor productivity rate.