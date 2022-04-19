The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on holiday-thinned Monday and rose to a fresh 2-year high in New York in tandem with U.S. yields on speculation of more aggressive rate hike from the Federal Reserve.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite initial brief retreat from 126.78 to 126.25 in Asia, dollar then found renewed buying there and rallied to a fresh near 20-year high of 127.00 in tandem with U.S. yields near New York close.



Reuters reported Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of the currency's depreciation. "The recent falls in the yen, which lost about 10 yen to the dollar in about a month, is quite sharp and could make it hard for companies to set business plans," Kuroda told parliament. "In that sense, we need to take into account the negative effect" of a weak yen, he said.



The single currency initially retreated from 1.0821 in Asia to 1.0784. Despite rebounding to 1.0814 at New York open, price erased its gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.0771 on broad-based usd's strength before stabilising.



The British pound remained under pressure and fell from 1.3064 in Asia to 1.3007. Despite staging a short covering rebound to 1.3045 at New York open, cable then met renewed selling and ratcheted lower to an intra-day low of 1.3005 on rally in usd before trading sideways.



In other news, Reuters reported U.S. inflation is "far too high," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday as he repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings.

"What we need to do right now is get expeditiously to neutral and then go from there," Bullard said at a virtual event held by the Council on Foreign Relations. But with economic growth expected to remain above its potential, he added, the economy won't fall into recession and the unemployment rate, now at 3.6%, will likely drop below 3% this year. The Fed raised its target policy rate a quarter-of-a-percentage point last month, and Fed forecasts released at the time showed policymakers expected rates to rise to 1.9% by year-end. Bullard's preferred rate path would require half-point interest rates hikes at all six of the Fed's remaining meetings this year.



Data to be released on Tuesday :



New Zealand business NZ PSI, GDT price index, Japan industrial production, capacity utilization, Canada housing starts, U.S. housing starts, building permits and redbook.