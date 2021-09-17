The greenback rose against majority of its peers and hit a near 3-week high on Thursday as an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve would act on tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later.



Reuters reported U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in August, likely boosted by back-to-school shopping and child tax credit payments from the government, which could temper expectations for a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for July was revised down to show retail sales declining 1.8% instead of 1.1% as previously reported. Economists polled had forecast retail sales dropping 0.8%.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 332,000 for the week ended Sept. 11, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists had forecast 330,000 applications for the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar met renewed selling at 109.46 at Asian open and fell to 109.22 ahead of European open, price rebounded to 109.43 in European morning. Dollar then jumped at New York open on the release of upbeat U.S. retail sales data together with rising U.S. yields and hit an intra-day high at 109.82 in New York morning before easing on profit-taking.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1820 in Asian morning and fell in European session on dollar's strength together with cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling. The pair continued to ratchet lower and hit a 2-1/2 week low at 1.1752 in New York morning after the release of better-than-expected U.S. data.



The British pound came under pressing pressure at 1.3852 in Australia and retreated in tandem with euro to 1.3813 at European open. Despite staging a rebound to 1.3841 ahead of New York open, cable tumbled to session lows at 1.3765 in New York on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro before staging a short covering rebound to 1.3802.



In other news, Reuters said that the euro zone economy is recovering quicker than anticipated just six months ago, mostly due to a rapid vaccination campaign that allowed large sectors of the economy to reopen, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The combined gross domestic product of the 19 countries sharing the euro was now expected to return to its pre-crisis level before the end of the year, even if the growth trend was yet to fully recover, Lagarde said in a speech.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, U.K. retail sales, EU current account, construction output, HICP and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.