Although the greenback pared intra-day gains in Europe following Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov's comments, dollar then rallied at New York open after release of robust ADP national employment report and ended Thursday higher across the board.

Reuters reported Russia will completely remove U.S. dollar assets from its National Wealth Fund (NWF), while increasing the share of the euro, Chinese yuan and gold, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, with the changes expected within a month.

Reuters also outline that private payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Thursday, the biggest increase since June last year. Data for April was revised down to show 654,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 742,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 650,000 jobs.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 109.54 in Australia and rose to 109.84 in European morning on rebound in U.S. Treasury yields before retreating to 109.63. However, the pair then gained to a near 2-month high of 110.32 in New York on usd's strength after robust U.S. ADP data.



The single currency went through a hectic session. Although price fell from 1.2215 in Australia to 1.2179 in European morning on rebound in usd, the pair staged a brief bounce to 1.2208 following Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov's comments but only to drop again to a near 3-week low of 1.2119 in New York on the greenback's strength after upbeat U.S. ADP data.



The British pound also fell from 1.4179 at Asian open to 1.4144 in European morning on rebound in usd. However, renewed buying interest emerged and cable rallied to session highs of 1.4202 on upbeat UK services PMI. The pair then erased intra-day gains and dropped to a 2-week trough of 1.4085 in New York due to robust U.S. ADP report.



Statement from Reuters, the IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 62.9 in May from 61.0 in April, taking it to its highest since May 1997 and above an initial estimate of 61.8.



Data to be released on Friday :



Japan all household spending, UK Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales, U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, durables ex-defense, durable goods, durables ex-transport, factory orders, and Canada employment change, unemployment rate, labor productivity rate, Ivey PMI.