The greenback erased intra-day losses made in Asia and Europe and rallied in New York after the release of hawkish FOMC minutes as a number of Fed officials said it would be appropriate to discuss tightening of monetary policy if economy continues to make rapid progress.



Reuters reported a "number" of Fed officials appeared ready to consider changes to monetary policy based on a continued strong economic recovery, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's April meeting, but data since then may have already changed the landscape. "A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the (policy-setting) Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases," the minutes said in the most overt reference yet to a possible taper of the Fed's crisis-fighting bond purchases.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar rose from 108.84 in Australia to 109.07 in Asia and then rallied to session highs at 109.33 ahead of New York open. However, the pair swiftly erased intra-day gains and tumbled to a 1-week low of 108.58 in New York morning on risk-aversion together with falling U.S. yields. Price then staged a strong rebound to 109.29 after hawkish FOMC minutes and then moved sideways.



The single currency currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to a 4-month peak at 1.2245 at European open before dropping to 1.2190 ahead of New York open. Despite recovering to 1.2238 in New York morning, price then tumbled to session lows of 1.2161 after release of hawkish FOMC minutes.



The British pound moved sideways in Asia before meeting renewed selling at 1.4200 ahead of European open and fell to 1.4131 in New York morning on dollar's broad-based strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. Cable then ratcheted lower to session lows of 1.4100 after hawkish FOMC minutes.



Data to be released on Thursday:



Japan Machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment change, Germany producer prices, EU construction output, current account, U.K. CBI trends orders, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing index, leading index change, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index.