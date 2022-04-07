Despite the initial knee-jerk reaction following release of hawkish Fed minutes, dollar then rose to a near 2-year high and ended the day higher against its peers on Wednesday as hawkish Fed's minutes triggered speculation of a multiple 50 bps rate hike to tackle soaring inflation.



Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve officials "generally agreed" last month to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from its holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the amounts phased in over a period of three months "or modestly longer," according to minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting. Participants also "generally agreed" that after the balance sheet runoff was "well underway" it would be appropriate to consider outright sales of MBS, according to the minutes, which were released on Wednesday. No final decision was made, the minutes said, but officials made "substantial progress" and could "begin the process of reducing the size of the balance sheet as early as after the conclusion" of the May 3-4 policy meeting.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar resumed its recent winning streak and rose to an intra-day high at 124.05 in Asian morning. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 123.62 in European morning. Despite briefly spiking down to session lows of 123.47 in New York after release of hawkish Fed's minutes, price pared its losses and rebounded to 123.93 on broad-based usd's strength.



More from Reuters, the Federal Reserve "has some time" to raise rates towards a more neutral level, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said Wednesday, a counter to calls for a faster pace of rate increases beginning at the upcoming May Fed meeting.

"There has been a lot of debate about whether the Fed should move faster" by raising rates in half-point rather than quarter-point increments, Barkin said in comments to the Central Maryland Chamber. "We want to normalize rates to contain inflation but if we over-correct we could negatively impact employment. We have some time to get to a neutral position. Inflation and employment are still being heavily influenced by pandemic era supply and participation pressures and more recently the war in Ukraine."



The single currency remained under pressure and fell to a 4-week trough at 1.0874 at European open. The pair then erased its losses and staged a strong short-covering bounce to 1.0937 at New York open before retreating. Despite briefly spiking up to 1.0928 after release of hawkish Fed's minutes, price retreated sharply to 1.0880 on continued usd's strength before stabilising.



The British pound also fell in tandem with euro to session lows at 1.3046 at European open before rallying to an intra-day high at 1.3108 in European morning. Despite a brief jump to 1.3102 in post-FOMC minutes New York, price then retreated sharply again to 1.3049 on continued usd's strength.



Data to be released on Thursday:

Australia AIG services index, exports, imports, trade balance, Japan leading indicator, coincident index, machine tool orders, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house price, EU retail sales, U.S. continuing jobless claims and initial jobless claims.