The greenback rose against its peers in post-FOMC on Wednesday as the central bank hinted at 2 further rate hikes in 2023, which the bank showed in its projections. It jumped to a 5-week high after Fed's hawkish hold. Reuters reported earlier the Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce.



Reuters reported the the Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023 and opened the debate on when and how it may be appropriate to start tapering the U.S. central bank's massive bond-buying program. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to reporters after the end of a two-day policy meeting, said officials started "talking about talking about" tapering the central bank's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, which officials said would continue until "substantial further progress" has been made toward the central bank's maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar recovered to 110.14 shortly after Asian open, renewed selling emerged and later knocked price down to session lows of 109.81 at New York open due to active cross-buying in jpy before rallying to an intra-day high at 110.71 near New York close on the Federal Reserve's hawkish hold.



Although the single currency rebounded from 1.2117 in Asia to 1.2134 at European open, price then fell to 1.2111 in New York morning on cross-selling in euro. Intra-day decline accelerated in New York afternoon on usd's broad-based strength and later hit a 5-week trough at 1.1995 near New York close.



The British pound rose from 1.4077 in Asian morning and intra-day rally accelerated at European open after release of better-than-expected UK inflation data. The pair then briefly gained to session highs of 1.4132 at New York open before tumbling to a 5-week bottom at 1.3983 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength.



Reuters news released that trhe British consumer price inflation rose to 2.1% in May from 1.5% in April, official figures showed on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in inflation to 1.8%. In other news, they also reported Britain is keeping all options on the table as a response in a dispute with the European Union over part of their Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland, Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday, adding that talks were not making much progress.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he could trigger emergency measures in the Northern Ireland protocol after its implementation at the beginning of this year has seen disruption to trade between Britain and its province.



