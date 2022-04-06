The greenback rallied in New York trading and ended the day higher against its peers on Tuesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve member Brainard triggered speculation of a higher and more aggressive interest rate hike.
Reuters reported Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday said she expects methodical interest rate increases and rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. "It is of paramount importance to get inflation down," Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery to a conference at the Minneapolis Fed. "Accordingly, the (Fed's policysetting) committee will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting."
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar briefly dropped to session lows at 122.38 in Asian morning on BoJ Kuroda's comments, price then rebounded to 122.99 in early European morning. The pair then jumped in tandem with U.S. yields in New York on usd's broad-based strength on Fed Brainard's hawkish comments to an intra-day high at 123.66.
More from Reuters, an expected acceleration of inflation could hurt Japan's economy by weighing on household income and corporate profits, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday, promising to maintain a "powerful", ultra-loose monetary policy.
Kuroda also warned of "extremely high" uncertainty on how the Ukraine crisis could affect Japan's economy. "Consumer inflation is likely to clearly accelerate ahead but the rise will be driven mainly by an increase in energy prices," Kuroda said, warning that such a rise in import costs could weigh on growth.
The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 1.0988 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled to a near 4-week trough at 1.0901 in late New York on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.
The British pound went through a roller-coaster session as despite edging up to 1.3144 in early European morning, then jumping to an intra-day high at 1.3167 in New York morning on cross-buying sterling, the pair then erased its gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.3067 in New York on rally in usd due to Fed Brainard's hawkish comments.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
China Caixin services PMI, Germany industrial orders, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU producer prices, U.S. MBA mortgage application and Canada Ivey PMI.
