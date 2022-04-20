The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday due partly to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields together with rise in U.S. stocks.



Reuters reported Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Tuesday said that while it's too early to think that inflation dynamics are improving, there were some "positive" developments in the most recent inflation report.

Noting that goods inflation - like that for cars -- is showing signs of slowing, "if it does a turnaround then it's going to be adding nicely to reductions" in the overall inflation rate, Evans said at the Economic Club of New York. "If inflation for some reason began to reaccelerate that would be a cause of great concern."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and rallied to 128.46 in European morning on broad-based selling in jpy. The pair continued to ratchet higher and hit a fresh near 20-year peak at 128.97 near New York close due to rising U.S. yields.



The single currency briefly fell to session lows at 1.0762 in Asian morning before staging a short-covering bounce to 1.0814 in European morning. The pair then retreated to 1.0783 in New York morning before stabilising.



The British pound retreated to 1.2989 ahead of European open on usd's broad-based strength before rising to session highs at 1.3040 in European morning. Cable then met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.2981 in New York morning before staging a short-covering rebound.



Data to be released on Wednesday:

Japan exports, imports, trade balance, tertiary industry activity, Australia Westpac leading index, Germany producer prices, Italy trade balance, EU industrial production, trade balance, U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales, Canada new housing price index and CPI.

