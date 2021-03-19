The greenback erased its post-FOMC losses made on Wednesday and rose against majority of its peers on Thursday due to a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as well as safe-haven usd buying on fall in U.S. equities.



Reuters reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 45,000 to a seasonally adjusted 770,000 for the week ended March 13, from 725,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said. Data for the prior week was revised to show 13,000 more applications received than previously reported.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar gained from 108.71 in Australia to 109.12 in Asia, the pair swiftly fell to session lows of 108.63 due to hawkish Bank of Japan news. However, price then erased intra-day losses and rallied to 109.30 at European open on rally in U.S. Treasury yields before retreating to 108.83 in New York on profit-taking as well as cross-buying in jpy.



Reuters reported the Bank of Japan is expected to slightly widen an implicit band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its 0% target, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.



At a review of its policy tools to be announced on Friday, the BOJ is also seen removing a pledge to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) at an annual pace of 6 trillion yen ($55 billion), the paper said without citing sources.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1987 in Australia and fell to 1.1956 in Asia due to broad-based recovery in usd. Despite briefly rising to session highs at 1.1988 at European open, the pair tumbled in Europe on rise in U.S. yields to 1.1909 in New York morning before rebounding to 1.1938 but only to drop again to an intra-day low of 1.1907.



Although the British pound retreat from 1.3977 to 1.3934 in Asia, cable briefly rose to session highs of 1.4001 at European open on cross-buying in sterling. However, price erased intra-day gains and fell to 1.3897 in New York after the Bank of England kept its interest rates unchanged before recovering to 1.3952 and then moved sideways.



Reuters reported the Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday ahead of an expected recovery in Britain's economy later this year, helped by the fast rollout of the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.



The BoE said it kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.



The central bank also left unchanged the size of its 895 billion-pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme.



Data to be released on Friday :



Japan nationwide core CPI, nationwide CPI, UK GfK consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, Australia retail sales, Japan BoJ interest rate decision, Germany producer prices, and Canada retail sales, retail sales ex-autos.