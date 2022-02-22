Dollar rises broadly on safe-haven bid after two Ukraine regions independent

Despite dollar's initial broad-based weakness in early Asian trading on news of a summit between U.S. Biden and Russia's Putin on Ukraine brokered by French President Macron, the greenback and safe-haven Swiss franc caught a fresh bid in Europe as renewed conflicts in Ukraine together with market casting doubt on such meeting triggered usd and chf buying. The greenback later extended intra-day gain after Russian President Putin declared the two former Ukraine breakaway regions independent.



Reuters reported in early Asia U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis after the two countries' foreign ministers meet next week and if an invasion has not occurred, the White House said on Sunday.

Later in European midday, Reuters reported the Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, after the French president said the two leaders had agreed a meeting in principle.

However, both Washington and Moscow played down hopes of a breakthrough, and satellite imagery appeared to show Russian deployments closer to Ukraine's border than before.



More from Reuters, the leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, on Monday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise them as independent.

Should Russia take that step, it could pave the way for Moscow to openly send military forces into both regions, using the argument that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.



Versus the yen, the pair briefly dipped to 114.88 at Tokyo open before bouncing briefly to 115.12 on news of Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine. Price later ratcheted lower in steady yen buying in Europe due to risk-off trade and later hit session lows of 114.72 in holiday-thinned North American trading as markets in both U.S. and Canada were closed for holiday.



Althiugh the single currency initialy fell margianlly below Friday's 1.1315 low to 1.1311 on stop hunting, price quickly jumped in Asia on news of Biden-Putin meeting on Ukraine. Price rallied to session highs of 1.1390 in European morning but renewed crises in Ukraine and market doubt over U.S.-Russia summit triggered broad-based euro selling especially vesus safe-haven yen and swiss franc. Euro later tumbled to as low as 1.1307 in holiday-thinned North Ameican trading on escalation of Ukraine crises.



Sources frrom Reuters say the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to an "extremely dangerous situation," a German government spokesperson said on Monday. Sanctions against Russia would be put in place after further territorial infringements of Ukraine, the spokesperson said, adding that Western partners would decide what would qualify as territorial infringement. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday afternoon, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.



The British pound also rallied in tandem with euro in Asian mroning and hit intra-day high of 1.3639 in European morning, howver, price pared intra-day gain and fell in N. American trading as the greenback regained traction on safe-haven bid due to renewed Ukraine tension. Sterling later reterated to 1.3596.





Data to be released on Tuesday :



Italy CPI, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders, U.S. monthly home price, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI and consumer confidence on Tuesday.