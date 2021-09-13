The greenback caught a bid in New York session on Friday as intra-day continued weakness in global equities and rally in U.S. treasury yields triggered risk-off sentiment.



On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. producer prices increased solidly in August, indicating that high inflation is likely to persist for a while, with supply chains remaining tight as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.7% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. That followed two straight monthly increases of 1.0%. In the 12 months through August, the PPI accelerated 8.3%, the biggest year-on-year advance since November 2010, after surging 7.8% in July. And the Economists polled had forecast the PPI gaining 0.6% on a monthly basis and rising 8.2% year-on-year.



Versus the Japanese yen, price initially traded above Wednesday's 109.63 low and rebounded to session highs of 109.99 in tandem with rally in U.S. yields after higher-than-expected U.S. PPI, however, renewed weakness in U.S. stocks triggered safe-haven yen buying and price moved sideways in New York session despite usd's strength. The pair last traded at 109.92 near the close.



The single currency caught a light bid at 1.1819 in early Asian trading and ratcheted higher to 1.1850 in European morning, hwoever, price erased intra-day gain as the greenback regained traction in New York morning and later pressured euro to session lows of 1.1810 ahead of Friday's close.



The British pound also climbed in tandem with euro at Asian open from 1.3833 and rallied to 1.3888 shortly afetr New York open on broad-based sterling buying, hwoever, price later erased intra-day gain as renewed post-Brexit concerns triggered broad-based long liquidation in sterling and knocked cable to session lows of 1.3828 near the close.



News from Reuters on the EU rejected a British demand to renegotiate their deal governing the trading position of Northern Ireland, saying that to so would only lead to instability and uncertainty.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit EU relations with Britain, said in a speech on Friday that the Northern Ireland protocol needed to be properly implemented and that it was not the cause of problems, but the only solution. "A renegotiation of the protocol – as the UK government is suggesting – would mean instability, uncertainty and unpredictability in Northern Ireland," he said at Queen's University in Belfast.

Under the protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the United Kingdom. London has since said the arrangement is not working and wants it changed. Sefcovic, on a two-day visit to the British province, said the EU was seeking solutions for all, including those opposed to the protocol.





Data to be released this week :



New Zealand food price index, Japan corporate goods price, Germany wholesale price index and U.S. Federal budget on Monday.

New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, house price index, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, Canada leading index, manufacturing sales, U.S. CPI and redbook on Tuesday.



New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, tertiary industry activity, Australia consumer sentiment, China industrial output, retail sales, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, France CPI, Italy CPI, EU industrial production, labour costs, U.S. MBA mortgage application, NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, NAHB housing market index and Canada CPI on Wednesday.



New Zealand GDP, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia consumer inflation experience, employment change, unemployment rate, RBA Bulletin, Italy trade balance, EU trade balance, Canada housing starts, wholesale trade, ADP employment change, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, retail sales and business inventories on Thursday.



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, U.K. retail sales, EU current account, construction output, HICP and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment on Friday.

