The greenback rallied across the board on Thursday as recent upbeat U.S. data and hakwish comments by Fed officials fanned speculation of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve together with rising U.S. Treasury yields.
Reuters reported St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he is leaning toward supporting a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said hiking rates by 50 or 75 basis points next month would be a "reasonable" way to get short-term borrowing costs to "a little bit above" 3% by the end of this year, and on their way to a little bit higher in 2023.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 134.74 at Asian open and gained to session highs at 135.42 at European open. The pair then erased its gains and fell to session lows at 134.66 at New York open on cross-selling in jpy before rallying to 135.90 in New York following hawkish Fedspeaks.
The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0192 at Asian open and retreated sharply to 1.0147 in early European morning. The pair then rebounded to
1.0188 ahead of New York open before falling to an intra-day low at 1.0113 in New York morning. Euro later hit session lows of 1.0081 on usd's rally.
Although the British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.1995 at European open. The pair then rallied on active short covering in sterling to session highs at 1.2079 in European morning before tumbling in tandem with euro to 1.1923 on renewed usd's strength.
Data to be released on Friday :
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, Japan nationwide CPI, Germany producer prices, U.K. PSNB GBP, PSNCR GBP, retail sales, Swiss industrial production, EU current account and Canada retail sales.
