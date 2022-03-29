The greenback rallied against its peers in hectic trading as the Bank of Japan announced record bond buying programme twice on Monday.
Reuters reported the Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, stepping into the market to defend its implicit yield cap for the second time this year. The move came after the 10-year JGB yield crept up to a six-year high of 0.245% in early trade, just a half of a basis point shy of the BOJ's tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy. Markets had been focusing on when the BOJ could step in to defend the 0.25% ceiling, after refraining to do so on Friday even as the 10-year yield topped the level at which the central bank had offered to buy an unlimited amount in February.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar jumped in Asian morning and rose to fresh 6-year peak at 125.10 on BoJ's unlimited bond purchase, however, price retreated to 123.15 in New York on profit taking before edging higher.
The single currency remained on the back foot in Asia and retreated to session low at 1.0945, however, profit taking quickly lifted price to 1.0999 in Europe and falling back to 1.0947 in New York morning before staging a short recovery to 1.0999.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to a 10-day low of 1.3066 in New York morning due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then staged a short-covering bounce to 1.3099 in tandem with euro.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan unemployment rate, Australia retail sales, Germany import prices, Gfk consumer sentiment, Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, JOLTS jobs openings and consumer confidence.
