The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and rebounded broadly in hectic New York session as release of robust U.S. PMI data prompted unwinding of recent short usd positions.
Reuters reported U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers.
Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half of this month. That was the highest reading since the survey was expanded to cover all manufacturing industries in October 2009, and followed a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 60.2 in early May. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Booming demand also boosted the services sector, which bore the brunt of the pandemic. The IHS Markit's flash services sector PMI surged to 70.1, the highest since the series started in October 2009, from a final reading of 64.7 in April.
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar initially met renewed selling at 108.89 in Asia and tumbled to session lows of 108.62 in Europe due to usd's weakness on fall in U.S. yields. The pair staged a rebound to 108.83 ahead of New York open and later ratcheted higher to intra-day high of 109.00 on broad-based rebound in usd after upbeat U.S. OMI data.
Although the single currency inched higher to 1.2239 in Asia and maintained a firm undertone, price retreated to 1.2210 after downbeat German manufacturing PMI data before rebounding to 1.2235. The pair then met renewed selling on ECB's Lagarde dovish comments and fell to 1.2172 after upbeat U.S. PMI data and later hit session lows of 1.2162.
Reuters reported it is still too early for the European Central Bank to discuss policy after the end of its 1.85 trillion euro emergency bond purchase scheme, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, dismissing calls by some colleagues to consider tapering.
ECB policymakers are going to discuss whether to maintain, slow down or speed up the pace of their Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at the June 10 meeting in light of a better growth outlook and rising bond yields. "We are committed to preserving favourable financing conditions, using the PEPP envelope and to do so until at least March 2022," Lagarde told a news conference.
The British pound traded sideways in Asia before rebounding to 1.4201 at European open. Despite retreating to 1.4168, cable rallied to a fresh 12-week high of 1.4233 after upbeat UK retail sales as well as cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro, cable later erased intra-day gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.4141 in New York due to broad-based usd's strength.
Data to be released next week :
New Zealand retail sales on Monday. Market holidays in Germany, France and Switzerland.
Germany GDP, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, UK PSNB GBP, PSNCR GBP, CBI distributive trades, U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales, Richmond Fed's Manufacturing on Tuesday.
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, RBNZ rate decision, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, France business climate, consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA Mortgage on Wednesday.
Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, non-farm payrolls, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, trade balance, U.S. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durable ex-defence, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, Continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada average weekly earnings on Thursday.
Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, construction orders, housing starts, Germany import prices, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicators, Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI, U. Mich. Sentiment, Canada budget balance on Friday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows, last seen in mid-April.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.