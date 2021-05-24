The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and rebounded broadly in hectic New York session as release of robust U.S. PMI data prompted unwinding of recent short usd positions.



Reuters reported U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half of this month. That was the highest reading since the survey was expanded to cover all manufacturing industries in October 2009, and followed a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 60.2 in early May. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Booming demand also boosted the services sector, which bore the brunt of the pandemic. The IHS Markit's flash services sector PMI surged to 70.1, the highest since the series started in October 2009, from a final reading of 64.7 in April.



Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar initially met renewed selling at 108.89 in Asia and tumbled to session lows of 108.62 in Europe due to usd's weakness on fall in U.S. yields. The pair staged a rebound to 108.83 ahead of New York open and later ratcheted higher to intra-day high of 109.00 on broad-based rebound in usd after upbeat U.S. OMI data.



Although the single currency inched higher to 1.2239 in Asia and maintained a firm undertone, price retreated to 1.2210 after downbeat German manufacturing PMI data before rebounding to 1.2235. The pair then met renewed selling on ECB's Lagarde dovish comments and fell to 1.2172 after upbeat U.S. PMI data and later hit session lows of 1.2162.



Reuters reported it is still too early for the European Central Bank to discuss policy after the end of its 1.85 trillion euro emergency bond purchase scheme, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, dismissing calls by some colleagues to consider tapering.

ECB policymakers are going to discuss whether to maintain, slow down or speed up the pace of their Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at the June 10 meeting in light of a better growth outlook and rising bond yields. "We are committed to preserving favourable financing conditions, using the PEPP envelope and to do so until at least March 2022," Lagarde told a news conference.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before rebounding to 1.4201 at European open. Despite retreating to 1.4168, cable rallied to a fresh 12-week high of 1.4233 after upbeat UK retail sales as well as cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro, cable later erased intra-day gains and tumbled to session lows of 1.4141 in New York due to broad-based usd's strength.



Data to be released next week :



New Zealand retail sales on Monday. Market holidays in Germany, France and Switzerland.



Germany GDP, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, UK PSNB GBP, PSNCR GBP, CBI distributive trades, U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales, Richmond Fed's Manufacturing on Tuesday.



New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, RBNZ rate decision, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, France business climate, consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. MBA Mortgage on Wednesday.



Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, non-farm payrolls, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, trade balance, U.S. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durable ex-defence, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, Continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada average weekly earnings on Thursday.



Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, construction orders, housing starts, Germany import prices, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicators, Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI, U. Mich. Sentiment, Canada budget balance on Friday.