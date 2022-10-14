GBP Soars on UK Gov’t Fiscal U-Turn; USD/JPY Eases Off 24-Year Highs

Summary:

The US Consumer Price Index rose to an annual 8.2% in September, above an expected 8.1%, although less than August’s 8.3% rise. Core annual Inflation though climbed to a fresh multi-year high of 6.6%, the highest gain since August 1982.

Traders initially bought the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, to 113.92 from yesterday’s open at 113.32.

However, markets changed course in choppy trade and the US Dollar tumbled against its Rivals. In late New York trade, the Dollar Index (DXY) was last at 112.45.

Sterling (GBP/USD) soared 1.94% against the Greenback to 1.1317 (1.0965 yesterday) on reports that the UK government was considering changes to its budget plans. UK bond prices rallied.

The USD/JPY pair rocketed to 147.67 overnight and fresh 1998 high following the US CPI release before sliding to close at 147.20. In Asia yesterday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki commented that he was worried about recent forex volatility.

The dramatic drop in the Dollar lifted the Euro (EUR/USD) to 0.9778 from yesterday’s close of 0.9707, up 0.76%. In Europe yesterday, German Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel prompted the ECB for more rate hikes. Germany’s CPI rose 1.9% in September, matching the previous month’s climb.

Antipodean currencies rallied. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) edged up to 0.6295 (0.6270) while New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) rose 0.56% to 0.5637 (0.5583).

The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (Dollar- Singapore) tumbled to 1.4315 from 1.4385. The USD/THB pair dipped to 38.00 from 38.15.

Wall Street stocks surged after plunging initially in a roller coaster session. The DOW finished up 2.81% to 30,082 (29,245) while the S&P 500 was last at 3,675 from 3,595 yesterday.

Global bond yields were mixed. The US 10-year bond yield settled to 3.96% (3.94%). Germany’s 10-year Bund closed with a yield at 2.28% (2.29%). UK 10-year Gilt yields slumped to 4.19% from 4.42%.

Economic data released yesterday saw New Zealand’s Food Price Index (FPI) ease to 0.4% from 1.1%. Japan’s Annual PPI rose to 9.7% from a previous upward revised 9.4% (from 9.0%).

Switzerland’s PPI (m/m) rose to 0.2% from a previous -0.1% and forecasts at -0.1%.

UK RICS House Price Balance fell to 32% from a previous downward revised 51% and lower than estimates at 44%.

Latest US Weekly Jobless Claims rose to 228,000 from a previous 219,000, and forecasts at 225,000.

GBP/USD – After being pounded to a close at 1.0960 yesterday, the British Pound soared against the Greenback to 1.1315 in late New York. Overnight high traded was at 1.1381 in volatile trade. Short covering amidst broad-based US Dollar weakness lifted Sterling.

EUR/USD – The shared currency rallied against the overall weaker US Dollar to finish at 0.9778, up 0.76%. Overnight, the Euro rallied to 0.9806 highs before easing at the close. German and Belgian central bank officials called for higher interest rates.

USD/JPY – Traders defied the threat of BOJ intervention, lifting the Greenback to an overnight and fresh 1998 high at 147.67 from its 145.80 close yesterday. By the close of trade in New York, the USD/JPY pair eased to 147.20.

AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar gained modestly against the overall weaker Greenback, settling at 0.6295 from 0.6265 yesterday. Overnight high traded for the Aussie Battler was at 0.6316. In choppy trade, the Aussie plunged to a low at 0.6170 before recovering.

On the Lookout:

Today’s economic calendar picks up with a host of Chinese data beginning with Chinese September Headline CPI (Consumer Price Index - m/m f/c 0.4% from -0.1%; y/y f/c 2.8% from 2.5% - ACY Finlogix). Chinese September Annual PPI (Producer Price Index) follows (y/y f/c 1% from a previous 2.3% - ACY Finlogix). China’s September Trade Balance (Surplus) follows (USD 80.1 billion from USD 79.39 billion – ACY Finlogix). Chinese September Exports (y/y f/c 4.1% from 7.1% - ACY Finlogix – watch this number, there is a big difference in the latest from previous reports).

Germany kicks off European reports with its September Wholesale Prices (m/m f/c 0.9% from 0.1%; y/y f/c 19.1% from 18.9% - ACY Finlogix). French September CPI (m/m f/c -0.5% from 0.5%; y/y f/c 5.6% from 5.9% - ACY Finlogix). The Eurozone releases its August Trade Balance (f/c -EUR 37 billion from previous -EUR 34 billion).

Canada starts off North America with its August Final Manufacturing Sales report (m/m f/c -1.8% from -0.9%), Canadian August Wholesale Sales (m/m f/c 0.8% from -0.6% - ACY Finlogix).

The US rounds up today’s data with its September Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.2% from 0.3%; y/y f/c 8% from 9.1%). US September Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos (m/m f/c -0.1% from -0.3% - ACY Finlogix). US University of Michigan Preliminary October Consumer Sentiment Index (f/c 59 from 58.6 – ACY Finlogix). US August Business Inventories (m/m f/c 0.9% from 0.6% - ACY Finlogix).

Trading Perspective:

Welcome to Friday. Many traders will repeating that old-time expression, “Thank God it’s Friday.” After an extremely volatile week for FX, we can expect some consolidation in early Asia today. Market participants will be looking to lighten their positions which should see further unwinding of speculative long Dollar bets.

Japanese officials have already been hitting the wires earlier this morning. In a Reuters report, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the “pace of Japan’s economic recovery is still slow so the BOJ must continue supporting the economy.” Overnight, the USD/JPY pair rallied to a 1998 high of 147.67. The USD/JPY pair slid back to 147.20 weighed by an overall softer Greenback. Look for FX volatility to remain heightened today.

USD/JPY – The Greenback has immediate resistance today at 147.50 followed by 147.70 and 148.00. Expect Japan Inc to be vigilant today with any big moves eliciting verbal rhetoric. On the downside, look for immediate support at 146.80, 146.30 and 145.80. Look for another roller coaster ride in USD/JPY, likely range today 146.30-147.80. On a day like today, the downside looks to be the more vulnerable side.

GBP/USD – After sliding for the past few days, the British Pound has made a remarkable recovery. This in part was aided by broad-based US Dollar weakness. Overnight the GBP/USD pair traded to a high at 1.1381 before easing to close at 1.1315. Immediate support for today lies at 1.1280 followed by 1.1230 and 1.1180. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 1.1370 and 1.1420 to cap any rallies. Look for further choppy trade in the British currency, likely 1.1200-1.1400.

EUR/USD – The Euro rallied to 0.9778 New York close from its 0.9707 open yesterday. Broad-based US Dollar weakness amidst speculative short covering boosted the shared currency up. Immediate resistance today lies at 0.9810 (overnight high traded was 0.9806). The next resistance level is found at 0.9830. On the downside, immediate support is found at 0.9730, 0.9680 and 0.9630. Look for more choppy trade, likely range 0.9670-0.9830.

AUD/USD – In early Asian trade, the Aussie Battler traded to a high at 0.6304, up a touch from its 0.6295 close. The Aussie's recovery was modest compared to the other FX pairs. On the day, look for immediate resistance at 0.6320, 0.6370 and 0.6400 to cap any rallies. On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.6270, 0.6240 and 0.6200. Look for the Aussie to trade in a likely range today of 0.6230-0.6330. The downside still looks the weaker side. We would need a much weaker Greenback to boost the Aussie higher. Likely range today 0.6180-0.6320. Sell rallies still the way to go.

Have a good Friday ahead, happy trading. Top weekend to all.