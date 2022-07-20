Risk-on Lifts AUD, NZD, CAD; Stocks Rally, Yields Up.

Summary: The US Dollar’s reversal extended as risk appetite improved on Wall Street with more companies reporting better-than-expected earnings. Which watered down investor worries about a Fed tightening amidst higher inflation. At the close of trade in New York, the Dollar Index (DXY), a popular measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies was 0.64% lower at 106.67 against 107.40 yesterday. On Monday, the USD/DXY was changing hands at 108.65. Ahead of tomorrow’s ECB meeting where policymakers are expected to lift interest rates by 50 basis points, the Euro (EUR/USD) settled 0.76% higher to 1.0227 (1.0142 yesterday). It will also be the first ECB rate increase since 2011. The upbeat sentiment boosted FX risk leader the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) 1.25% to 0.6895 (0.6805 yesterday). New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) rose 1.05% to 0.6225 from 0.6148 yesterday. The British Pound (GBP/USD) benefitted from the Greenback’s slide, climbing 0.43% to 1.2002 (1.1948). Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar (USD/JPY) eased to 138.15 from 138.25. The Greenback eased against most Asian and Emerging Market pairs. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) slumped to 1.3920 from 1.3970 while USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) settled at 36.60 (36.65). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) slid to 6.7450 from 6.7600. After trading to a record high earlier in the week to 80.24, the USD/INR (US Dollar-Indian Rupee) eased to 80.10. The Indian Rupee hit more than 80 per US Dollar for the first time on record. Trading in all markets were characterised once again by elevated volatility ahead of key central bank meets.

Wall Street stocks rallied. The DOW finished up 0.8% to 31,860 (31,090) while the S&P 500 was last at 3,942 from 3,838 yesterday. Global bond yields were higher. The benchmark US 10-year treasury rate climbed to 3.02% from 2.96%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was up 11 basis points to 1.27% (1.16%). The UK 10-year Gilt finished with a yield at 2.17% against 2.08% yesterday.

Release of latest economic data saw Canada’s Housing Starts fall to 274,00 from a downward revised 282,000 and expectations of 285,000. Switzerland’s Trade Surplus rose to +CHF 3.8 billion beating estimates of +CHF 3.05 billion. UK Average Hourly Earnings (Wages) slid to 6.2% from a previous 6.8%, lower than estimates of 6.7%. UK Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 3.8%. Eurozone Final Annual CPI was unchanged at 8.6%. Annual Core Eurozone CPI was unchanged at 3.7%. US Building Permits climbed to 1.69 million, beating estimates at 1.64 million.

EUR/USD – The shared currency extended its corrective pullback against the US Dollar, climbing 0.76% to 1.0227 from 1.0140 yesterday (1.0087 Monday). The Euro traded to an overnight high at 1.0269 before easing toward the close. The ECB meets tomorrow on interest rates where policymakers are expected to lift interest rates for the first time in 11 years. With the Euro edging toward parity, some traders are predicting a 50-basis point hike.

AUD/USD – Risk-on sentiment boosted the Aussie Dollar 1.25% higher against the Greenback to 0.6895 against its opening at 0.6805 yesterday. Short covering in volatile conditions saw the Aussie Battler hit a high at 0.6912. RBA Governor Phillip Lowe in a speech in Melbourne this morning said that the board expects further increases (in the cash rate) will be required over the months ahead.

GBP/USD – Benefitted from overall US Dollar weakness, climbing to 1.2002 at the close of New York from 1.1948 yesterday. Despite a fall in UK Wages, the country’s Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 3.8%. Overnight high traded for Sterling was at 1.2045 while the overnight low recorded was at 1.1925. Trading was choppy, like all the other FX pairs.

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar settled at 138.15, modestly lower from yesterday’s 135.25. Overnight, the USD/JPY pair traded to a high at 138.39. Lower US bond yields weighed on the Greenback. Overnight low traded for the USD/JPY pair was at 137.38. The Bank of Japan meets on its interest rate policy tomorrow.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar starts with Australia’s Westpac Bank Leading Index for June (m/m no f/c, previous was -0.06%). Australia also releases its HIA New Home Sales for June no f/c, previous was -5.5% - FX Street). The People’s Bank of China has its interest rate policy meeting (11.30 am Sydney). The current Chinese Prime Rate for 5Y is 4.45% with the 1Y Prime Rate at 3.7%. There were no forecasts. Europe kicks off with Germany’s June PPI (m/m f/c 1.3% from 1.6%; y/y f/c 33.9% from 33.6% - FX Street). The UK releases its June Headline CPI (m/m f/c 0.7% from 0.7%; y/y f/c 9.3% from 9.1%), UK June Core CPI (m/m f/c 2% from 1.5%; y/y f/c 15.5% from 14.8% - FX Street). UK June Retail Price Index (m/m f/c 0.8% from 0.7%; y/y f/c 11.8% from 11.7% - FX Street), UK June PPI Input (m/m f/c 1.4% from 2.1%; y/y f/c 23.2% from 22.1% - FX Street), UK June PPI Output (m/m f/c 1.1% from 1.6%; y/y f/c 16% from 15.7% - FX Street). China releases its June Foreign Direct Investment (no f/c, previous was 17.3%). Canada starts off North American data with its June Headline Consumer Price Index (m/m f/c 0.9% from 1.4%; y/y f/c 8.4% from 7.7% - FX Street), Canadian June Core CPI (m/m no f/c, previous was 0.6%; y/y f/c 6.7% from previous 6.1% - FX Street). The US releases its June Existing Home Sales (m/m f/c 5.38 million from 5.41 million). The Eurozone releases its Preliminary July Consumer Confidence Index (f/c -24.9 from -23.6).

Trading Perspective: The Dollar’s drop was the result of position adjustments ahead of key central bank meetings which kick off tomorrow. Last week, traders bought the US currency with expectations of a hawkish Fed following comments from some officials. With other global central banks also looking to increase interest rates, the yield advantage of the Greenback will erode. Global bond yields overnight saw German 10-year bond rates climb a whopping 11 basis points (to 1.27%) while the US 10-year rates was up 6 basis points (to 3.02%). The yield gap between the US and German rates narrowed to 175 basis points from 180. Similar results occurred in other bond yields against the US. Today we can expect further consolidation for the Greenback in volatile conditions. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) should find good support at 106.40 while resistance at 107.40 will be equally strong.

EUR/USD – The Euro rebounded 0.76% against the Greenback to 1.0227 after sustained selling took it briefly below parity (0.9952 Friday). For today, look for the EUR/USD pair to consolidate. Immediate resistance lies at 1.0260 followed 1.0290 and 1.0320. Immediate support lies at 1.0200, 1.0170 and 1.0140. Look for further choppy trade in a likely range today between 1.0160-1.0260. Trade the range, we’re in for another choppy one.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

AUD/USD – The Aussie Dollar hopped back in true Battler fashion, rallying to close at 0.6895 from 0.6805. As this is written, the AUD/USD pair trades higher, at 0.6905. Look for immediate resistance at 0.6920 followed by 0.6950 and 0.6980. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 0.6860, 0.6830 and 0.6800. Look for another roller coaster, volatile ride in the Aussie today. Likely range 0.6830-0.6930. Looking to sell rallies.

GBP/USD – Sterling has lifted in early Asian trade to its current 1.2017 from its New York close of 1.2002. Overnight high traded was at 1.2045 which is where immediate resistance lies. The next resistance level is found at 1.2075. Immediate support can be found at 1.1990 followed by 1.1960 and 1.1930. Expect another volatile session in the British currency, likely range today – 1.1940-1.2040. Looking to sell on Sterling strength.

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar dipped modestly to 138.15 from 138.25. The risk on sentiment supported the USD/JPY pair although lower US bond yields prevented any sustained rallies. On the day, immediate resistance is found at 138.40 (overnight high traded was 138.39). The next resistance level is found at 138.70 followed by 139.00. Look for immediate support at 137.90 followed by 137.60 and 137.30. On the day, expect more choppy trade with the likely range of 137.50-138.50. Just trade the range on this one today.

Have a good Wednesday ahead all, keep the tin helmets on. Get ready for another volatile ride.