The greenback resumed its recent winning streak and hit multi-month highs against majority of its peers on Friday over continued concerns about the Delta variant of coronavirus before retreating in New York on profit-taking.



According to Reuters, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he was watching carefully for any economic impact from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and might need to adjust his views on policy "somewhat" should it slow economic growth materially. "It's unfolding rapidly," Kaplan told Fox Business Network. Kaplan has previously said he would like the Fed to begin tapering its asset purchases in October.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar dropped from 109.88 at Asian open to session lows at 109.58 in early European morning, price pared its losses and rebounded to 109.87 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields together with cross-selling in yen, price last traded at 109.79 near the close.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia and met renewed selling at 1.1689 ahead of European open and fell to a 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength. However, the pair later staged a short-covering rebound to 1.1704 in New York due partly to cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.3610 in early European morning, weighed down by the release of poor UK retail sales data. Cable ratcheted lower to a 1-month trough at 1.3602 in New York morning on usd's strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro before staging a minor bounce to 1.3636 on short covering.



Reuters reported British retail sales unexpectedly fell sharply last month, setting back their post-lockdown recovery, according to official data. Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, the Office for National Statistics said. Their poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% month-on-month increase in sales in July.



Data to be released this week :



Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, consumer confidence, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, CBI trends orders, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI and existing home sales on Monday.



New Zealand retail sales, Germany GDP, U.S. building permits, redbook, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing on Tuesday.



New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, Swiss investor sentiment, U.K. CBI distributive trades, MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport and durables ex-defense on Wednesday.



Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France business climate, Italy industrial sales, U.S. GDP, Core PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings on Thursday.



Japan Tokyo CPI, Australia retail sales, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. personal income, personal spending, Core PCE price index, PC price index, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada producer prices and budget balance on Friday.