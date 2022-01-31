Market Review - 30/01/2022 15:32GMT.

Dollar retreats from multi-month highs on profit-taking and falling US yields

Despite rising to fresh multi-month highs against its peers in Europe on Friday, the greenback retreated in New York morning on profit-taking after release of U.S. economic data together with falling U.S. Treasury yields.

Reuters reported U.S. consumer spending fell in December, suggesting the economy lost speed heading into the new year amid snarled supply chains and raging COVID-19 infections, while annual inflation increased at a pace last seen in the early 1980s.

The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 0.6% last month after gaining 0.4% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending declining 0.6%.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar extended this week's winning streak and rose to 2-1/2 week high at 115.68 in early European morning. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and the pair dropped to session lows of 115.13 in New York morning due partly to falling U.S. yields.

The single currency gained some respite in Asia after Thursday's selloff to 1.1133 on USD's continued strength and rebounded to 1.1155 before falling to a fresh 20-month trough at 1.1122 in early European morning. However, the pair then jumped to 1.1173 in New York morning after release of U.S. economic data together with falling U.S. yields before retreating.

The British pound traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.3415 ahead of European open. Despite falling in tandem with euro to session lows of 1.3366 in European morning, failure to penetrate Thursday's 1.3359 low triggered short-covering and price rrallied to intra-day high at 1.3432 in New York morning before retreating again to 1.3374.

Source from Reuters, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday on higher inflation and lasting longer than expected, the Federal Reserve needs to start tightening policy to bring supply back into better balance with demand.

"The way we bring that into balance is, we will tend to tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates," Kashkari told NPR News in his first public comments since the Fed met earlier this week and signaled it will begin to raise rates in March.

On the data front, U.S. consumers' moods soured in January with a closely watched gauge of American household sentiment tumbling to a decade low on concerns about high inflation and the degree to which it is eating into incomes. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 67.2 this month - the lowest since November 2011 - from a final December reading 70.6. Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a reading of 68.7, around the index's mid-month reading of 68.8.

Data to be released this week

Japan industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, China Market Holiday, Italy GDP, EU GDP, Germany CPI, Canada producer prices, U.S. Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.

Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, GDT price index, Japan unemployment rate, Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI, Australia retail sales, RBA interest rate decision, China Market Holiday, U.K. nationwide house price, Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment change, employment rate, Swiss retail sales, France CPI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss consumer confidence, manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, Canada GDP, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. redbook, Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTUS Job openings on Tuesday.

New Zealand unemployment rate, employment change, labour cost index, U.K. BRC shop price index, China Market Holiday, France budget balance, EU HICP, Italy CPI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change and Canada building permits on Wednesday.

Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, building permits, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan services PMI, China Market Holiday, Italy Markit Services PMI, France Markit Services PMI, Germany Markit Services PMI, EU Markit Services PMI, producer prices, ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rater, U.K. Markit Services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporation bond purchase, BOE MPC vote hike, BOE MOC vote unchanged, BOE vote cut, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, U.S. Markit Services PMI, durables ex-defense, durables goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport and ISM manufacturing PMI on Thursday.

New Zealand building permits, China Market Holiday, Germany industrial orders, France non-farm payrolls, U.K. Market construction PMI, EU retail sales, U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI on Friday.