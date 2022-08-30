The greenback erased its gains after initially rising to fresh 20-yaer highs against its peers on Monday as investors booked profits on usd's recent rally while euro rose across the board on growing expectation on upcoming rate hike by the ECB.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar rallied in Asian morning to session highs at 139.00 ahead of European open. Despite retreating to 138.28 at New York open, price rebounded again to 138.87 in tandem with U.S. yields in New York.



The single currency remained under pressure and fell to session lows at 0.9914 in Asia, however, the pair found renewed buying there and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.0028 at New York open on usd's retreat together with cross-buying in euro especially vs jpy and sterling due to hawkish comments from ECB officials.



Reuters reported the European Central Bank should raise interest rates at a "steady pace" until it reaches the end of its hiking cycle, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

"A steady pace - that is neither too slow nor too fast - in closing the gap to the terminal rate is important for several reasons," he said.

"The appropriate size of the individual increments will be larger the wider the gap to the terminal rate and the more skewed the risks to the inflation target."



The British pound also remained under pressure and fell to session lows at 1.1649 in Asian morning. Cable then erased its losses and gained in tandem with euro to 1.1745 in New York before moving broadly sideways.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Japan unemployment rate, Australia building permits, Germany import prices, CPI, Swiss KOF indicators, Italy industrial sales, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Canada current account, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and JOLTUS jobs openings.

