The greenback extended its recent winning streak against majority of its peers on Thursday and ended the day higher as recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials increased speculation of a more aggressive monetary policy action from the central bank.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating to 123.48 at Asian open, dollar found renewed buying there and gained to session highs at 123.99 at New York open before stabilising.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and recovered to 1.0933 at European open. The pair then dropped to an intra-day low at 1.0866 in European morning on usd's strength together with cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling. Despite staging a short-covering bounce to sessions highs at 1.0938 in New York morning, price later retreated again to 1.0868 on rally in U.S yields near the close.
Reuters reported European Central Bank policymakers appeared keen to roll back stimulus at their March 10 meeting and argued that conditions for lifting rates had either been met or were about to be met, the accounts of the gathering showed on Thursday. Policymakers agreed at the meeting to end bond buys sometime in the third quarter but made no further commitment to roll back stimulus, even as inflation continued to soar on high energy and food prices.
"A large number of members held the view that the current high level of inflation and its persistence called for immediate further steps towards monetary policy normalisation," the accounts of the meeting showed.
"It was argued that, for all practical purposes, the three forward guidance conditions for an upward adjustment of the key ECB interest rates had either already been met or were very close to being met," the ECB added.
The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose briefly to session highs at 1.3106 in early European morning. However, cable met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3053 in New York morning due to usd's broad-based strength before staging a short-covering rebound due to renewed cross-buying in sterling.
Data to be released on Friday:
Japan current account, trade balance, consumer confidence, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Italy retail sales, Canada unemployment rate, employment change, U.S. wholesale sales and wholesale inventories.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
