The greenback resumed its recent losing streak and ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Tuesday on return of risk sentiment as concerns of the Delta coronavirus variant ebbed.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 109.65 at Asian open and gained to session highs at 109.88 at European open. However, the pair met renewed selling there and briefly dropped to an intra-day low at 109.42 in New York morning on broad-based retreat in usd together with cross-buying in jpy before staging another rebound to 109.73.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.1728 in early European morning on cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.1765 in New York morning before stabilising.
The British pound swung wildly in hectic trading on Tuesday. Despite rebounding from Asian low at 1.3712 to 1.3747 at European open on cross-buying of sterling, price erased its gains and dropped to session lows at 1.3694 in European morning. However, the pair then staged another recovery to 1.3747 in New York morning on broad-based retreat in usd before retreating again to 1.3713.
In other news, Reuters reported Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have pulled ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives for the first time in 15 years, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday, just a month before the country's federal election. Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Merkel's imminent departure has heightened divisions over the direction of the party.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, Swiss investor sentiment, U.K. CBI distributive trades, MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport and durables ex-defense.
