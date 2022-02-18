The greenback ended the day little changed against majority of its peers on Thursday except vs the safe-haven jpy and chf due to continued tension between Ukraine and Russia together with falling U.S. yields.

Reuters reported Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the RIA news agency said. Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders while demanding that NATO pledge not to accept Kyiv as a member. An escalation in the years-long conflict with Donbass separatists could fuel tension between Russia and the West. Ukrainian government forces denied on Thursday accusations of having targeted separatist positions in the country's east. "Despite the fact that our positions were fired on with prohibited weapons, including 122 mm artillery, Ukrainian troops did not open fire in response," a duty press officer of the Ukrainian Join Forces Operation told Reuters by telephone.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar dropped in Asian morning to 115.13 on initial news of escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia. The pair then staged a rebound to 115.40 ahead of European open as Russia denied news of an attack, however, price met renewed selling there and fell to an intra-day low at 114.85 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields together with continued geopolitical concerns.



The single currency dropped to session lows at 1.1324 in Asian morning on initial news of an attack in Ukraine before staging a strong rebound to 1.1386 in early European morning on the denial of such news. Euro then retreated to 1.1344 in Europe before trading sideways in New York trading.



The British pound also dropped in tandem with euro to session lows at 1.3557 in Asia on risk-averse usd buying. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3638 in New York morning due partly to active cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro.



In other news, Reuters reported artillery shelling was heard on Thursday near Donetsk airport and Elenovka, a village in Donetsk province, both parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed rebels, a witness told Reuters. Fuelling Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, the rebels and Ukrainian government forces accused each other of violating ceasefire agreements on Thursday and using heavy weaponry including mortars and artillery. On the data front, the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but remained at levels associated with tightening labor market conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Feb. 12, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 219,000 applications for the latest week.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand PPI inputs, PPI outputs, Japan nationwide CPI, U.K. retail sales, Swiss industrial production, France CPI, EU current account, construction output, consumer confidence, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. existing home sales and leading index change.