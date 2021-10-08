The greenback ended the day little changed against majority of its peers as investors awaited the release of U.S. jobs report on Friday, which would provide a hint on the timeline of the Federal Reserve's tapering schedule.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, but layoffs increased from a 24-year low in September in part as hospitals fired unvaccinated staff and lack of workers forced closures of facilities. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 38,000 to a seasonally adjusted 326,000 for the week ended Oct. 2, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 348,000 applications for the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways inside a narrow range as despite rebounding from 111.32 at Asian open to 111.51 at European open, price fell to session lows at 111.24 in early European morning. The greenback then gained to session highs in tandem with U.S. yields to 111.65 in New York.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging down to 1.1549 ahead of European open. The pair then rebounded to 1.1571 ahead of New York open before retreating again to 1.1548 in New York morning due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.



Although the British pound retreated from 1.3597 at Asian open to 1.3571 in European morning, price erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.3638 in New York morning on active cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro.



In other news, outline report from Reuters on the European Commission, it will finalise next week a package of measures it believes can lead to a resolution of problems with the trading situation of Northern Ireland by the end of the year or early in 2022, a senior EU official said on Thursday. Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said at a seminar on Northern Ireland that the EU executive aimed to complete its work on the package by the middle of next week to provide solutions to the most recurring problems.



Data to be released on Friday:



Japan all household spending, current account, trade balance, Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current, China caixin services PMI, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, U.S. Non-Farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and housing starts.