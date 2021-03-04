The greenback erased intra-day losses made in Asia and European morning and ended Wednesday higher across the board due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields as well as safe-haven usd buying on weakness in U.S. stocks.
Reuters reported U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in February amid job losses in manufacturing and construction, suggesting the labor market was struggling to regain speed despite the nation's improving public health picture. Private payrolls rose by 117,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for January was revised up to show 195,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 174,000.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 106.68 in Australia and rallied to 107.02 in Europe on rise in U.S. Treasury yields before retreating to 106.81 at New York open on profit-taking and cross-buying in jpy. However, the pair then gained to a 7-month high of 107.15.
Although the single currency moved sideways in Asia and then gained to 1.2109 at European open, then to session highs of 1.2112, the pair later fell to 1.2043 in New York on renewed usd's strength before moving broadly sideways.
The British pound went through a volatile session. Although cable dipped to 1.3938 in Asia, price briefly rose to session highs of 1.4006 in Europe on cross-buying in sterling but only to drop to 1.3921 in New York on renewed usd's strength.
Reuters reported Finance Minister Rishi Sunak extended costly emergency programmes to see Britain's economy through the COVID-19 crisis but announced a future tax squeeze on businesses and individuals as he began to focus on the huge hole in the public finances.
Delivering an annual budget speech on Wednesday, Sunak said the economy will regain its pre-pandemic size in mid-2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, helped by Europe's fastest vaccination programme. But it will remain 3% smaller in five years' time than it would have been without the health shock and extra support is needed now as the country remains under coronavirus restrictions, he said.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Australia retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan consumer confidence, UK Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales, unemployment rate, Canada labor productivity and U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.78 amid mixed Aussie data, vaccine progress
AUD/USD picks up bids from the intraday low and heads towards 0.78 amid mixed Australian trade and retail sales data. Australian PM Morrison said the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout will begin on Friday. The further upside appears elusive as the US dollar rises with yields.
Gold: Bears looking to test bull's commitments at $1,698
The gold price is no longer showing signs of an immediate advance back to test $1,760. Instead, gold failed to extend beyond $1,740 and printed a fresh low to $1,702 as the US dollar and yields came up for air.
Bitcoin gears up for fresh record top, bulls await clear break of $52,650
Bitcoin buyers can ignore the recent choppy moves around $51,000, currently near $50,900, while looking at the cryptocurrency pair’s ability to stay beyond the key supports during early Thursday. Ascending trend line from late-January adds to the upside barriers.
GBP/USD: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line
GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.