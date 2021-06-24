The greenback regained traction in New York afternoon Wednesday after hawkish comments by two Fed officials, saying that a period of high inflation in the U.S. could last longer than anticipated. Reuters reported earlier Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022. Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and rose to a 14-month peak at 111.10 in European morning due partly to active cross-selling in jpy. However, the pair then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 110.67 ahead of New York open before staging a rebound to 111.00 on renewed usd's strength after hawkish comments by Fed's officials.



The single currency remained on the backfoot in Asia and briefly dropped to session lows at 1.1911 in early European morning, however, price swiftly erased its losses on the release of upbeat German PMIs and rallied to session highs at 1.1969 in New York morning on usd's broad-based weakness before retreating to 1.1920.



Reuters saying that a services boom pushed German private sector growth to its highest level in more than a decade in June, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that Europe's largest economy ended the second quarter on a strong footing. The increase was driven by a strong rise in the preliminary services PMI to 58.1 in June from 52.8 in May as authorities continued to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in light of falling infections and higher vaccination numbers.

The flash PMI for manufacturing edged up to 64.9 from 64.4 in the previous month, indicating busy factories across the country despite supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other intermediate goods.



The British pound dropped to session lows at 1.3924 in Asian morning before rallying to 1.3987 in early European morning due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. The pair then ratcheted higher to an intra-day high at 1.4001 in New York morning before retreating to 1.3952 on broad-based rebound in usd.



On the data front, Reuters released news that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers. Data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI rose to a reading of 62.6 this month. That was the highest since the survey was expanded to cover all manufacturing industries in October 2009 and followed a final reading of 62.1 in May.



Data to be released on Thursday:



