Dollar recovers in New York after falling earlier on uncertainty over U.S. policy: Feb 27, 2017

Market Review - 26/02/2017 00:02GMT

Dollar recovers in New York after falling earlier on uncertainty over U.S. policy

The greenback remained little changed against majority of its peers on Friday as the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration economic program together with lack of clarity over Fed's rate hike path.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 112.96 in Asian morning and tumbled to 112.05 at New York open on the greenback's broad-based weakness. However, price pared its losses and staged a short-covering rebound to 112.48 in New York morning before hitting session lows of 111.94.

The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 1.0604 in early European morning before easing off. However, renewed buying at 1.0570 lifted the pair and euro rose to session highs of 1.0618 ahead of New York open. Later, euro pared intra-day gains and ratcheted lower to 1.0557 near the close

The British pound traded sideways in Asia and edged up to an intra-day high at 1.2570 ahead of European open before retreating to 1.2524 in European morning. Cable met renewed selling at 1.2566 ahead of New York open and tumbled in New York morning due partly to cross-selling of sterling vs euro, decline continued throughout New York session and hit session lows of 1.2448.

In other news, Bundesbank's Dombret said 'clean break fm EU single mkt after Brexit wud likely end London's role as gateway to Europe's financial mkts; rather sceptical current equivalence regime for EU access can work for banks after Brexit; don't have good view yet of new U.S. administration's positions on bank regulations, wud be premature to make assumptions.'

On the data front, the University of Michigan said that consumer sentiment rose to a seasonally adjusted 96.3, from 95.7 in the preceding month. Analysts had expected UoM consumer sentiment to rise to 96.0 last month.

Data to be released this week:

Australia business inventories, Italy trade balance, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, U.S. building permits, durable goods and pending home sales on Monday.

New Zealand imports, exports, trade balance, Japan industrial production, retail sales, construction orders, housing starts, Australia home sales, UK consumer confidence, France GDP, Germany retail sales, Italy CPI, HICP, Canada PPI, U.S. GDP, trade balance, wholesale inventories, redbook, home price, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence on Tuesday.



Australia GDP, current account, Japan manufacturing PMI, China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy manufacturing PMI, France manufacturing PMI, Germany manufacturing PMI, unemployment change, EU manufacturing PMI, UK house price, manufacturing PMI, mortgage approvals, U.S. personal consumption, personal income, PCE, manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI and Canada BoC rate decision on Wednesday.



Australia building permits, exports, imports, trade balance, Swiss GDP, Germany import price, Swiss retail sales, Italy unemployment rate, UK construction PMI, EU CPI, PPI, unemployment rate, Canada GDP and U.S. jobless claims on Thursday.



Japan Tokyo CPI, Nationwide CPI, unemployment rate, China services PMI, Italy services PMI, France services PMI, Germany services PMI, EU services PMI, retail sales, UK services PMI, U.S. services PMI and ISM Non-manufacturing PMI on Friday.