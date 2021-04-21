Although the greenback resumed its recent losing streak and fell to multi-week lows against its peers on Tuesday, dollar rebounded in New York on active short-covering and ended Tuesday higher against majority of its peers, except versus safe-haven Japanese yen.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar initially dropped to a 6-week low at 107.98 at Asian open, price rebounded to 108.31 in Asia and then ratcheted higher to session highs of 108.54 in European morning. However, the pair then retreated to 108.03 in New York due to fall in U.S. yields as well as cross-buying in jpy.
Although the single currency extended its recent winning streak and rose from 1.2034 in Australia to a fresh 1-1/2 month high of 1.2079 in European morning, the pair erased intra-day gains and later tumbled to session lows of 1.2023 in New York midday on usd's broad-based recovery before moving sideways.
Although the British pound also extended its recent ascent and rose from 1.3976 in Asian morning to a fresh 1-1/2 month high of 1.4009 at European open, cable erased inta-day gains and later fell to session lows of 1.3926 in New York afternoon on rebound in usd together with cross-selling in sterling.
On the data front, Reuters reported Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.9% in the three months to February, a period the country spent mostly under a tight COVID lockdown, official figures showed on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.1% from 5.0% in the three months to January.
Data to be released on Wednesday :
New Zealand CPI, Australia Westpac leading index, retail sales, U.K. core CPI, CPI, RPI, core RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output prices, DCLG house price index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, Canada CPI, CPI BoC core, core CPI, Bank of Canada interest rate decision.
