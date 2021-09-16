Market Review - 15/09/2021 23:38GMT

Dollar recovers from initial losses on rally in U.S. yields



Although the greenback extended Tuesday's descent against is peers on the release of downbeat U.S. inflation data, usd staged a strong rebound in New York on Wednesday due to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields.



Reuters reported U.S. import prices fell for the first time in 10 months in August, further evidence that inflation had probably peaked. Import prices dropped 0.3% last month after increasing 0.4% in July, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. The first decrease since October 2020 lowered the year-on-year increase to 9.0% from 10.3% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, climbing 0.3%.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite staging a short-covering rebound to 109.74 in Australia, the greenback met renewed selling there and tumbled to an 4-week trough at 109.12 in New York on active risk-averse buying in jpy before bouncing to 109.45 in tandem with U.S. yields.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before finding renewed buying at 1.1800 at European open and rising to session highs at 1.1832 in New York on usd's weakness together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound briefly edged down to session lows at 1.3793 in Asian morning before jumping at European open on release of upbeat UK inflation data to 1.3842 in European morning. Despite retreating to 1.3814 at New York open, the pair then rose to an intra-day high at 1.3853 in New York morning on cross-buying in sterling due to news of UK Cabinet reshuffle before easing on profit-taking.



News from Reuters on British inflation, it surged last month to its highest level since March 2012, official data showed on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose by 3.2% in annual terms after a 2.0% rise in July, marking the sharpest increase in the annual rate since detailed records started in 1997. And the poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 2.9% for August.

While the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his team of ministers on Wednesday to put in place a "strong and united team" to deliver on his 2019 election promise to tackle regional inequality, a source in his office said. "The Prime Minister will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country," the source said.



Data to be released on Thursday:



New Zealand GDP, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia consumer inflation experience, employment change, unemployment rate, RBA Bulletin, Italy trade balance, EU trade balance, Canada housing starts, wholesale trade, ADP employment change, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, retail sales and business inventories.