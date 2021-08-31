The greenback rebounded on Mon after extending its recent decline to a 2-week low at 92.59 following Fed Powell's dovish comments on Friday as investors booked profits from its losses together with a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended Friday's selloff following dovish remarks from Fed's Powell to session lows at 109.71 in Asian morning, lack of follow-through selling triggered profit-taking and price rebounded strongly to 109.96 in New York in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields.



The single currency also traded with a firm bias and extended its recent winning streak to a 3-week high at 1.1810 in Asian morning. However, the pair then erased its gains and fell to session lows at 1.1784 in New York on broad-based rebound in usd.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3753 in New Zealand and rebounded to 1.3775 in Asian morning. However, cable then fell to session lows at 1.3734 on rebound in usd and cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro in thin trading as UK markets remained closed for Summer Bank Holiday.



On the data front, Reuters reported contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes declined for the second consecutive month in July in step with limited supply that's been unable to keep up with demand from potential homebuyers. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 1.8% after dropping a revised 2.0% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales would increase 0.4%.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Japan building permits, unemployment rate, industrial output, China NBS non-manufacturing PMI, NBS manufacturing PMI, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia building permits, current account, net exports contribution, Japan consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, Italy GDP, CPI, producer prices, EU HICP, Canada GDP, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence.