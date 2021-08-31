The greenback rebounded on Mon after extending its recent decline to a 2-week low at 92.59 following Fed Powell's dovish comments on Friday as investors booked profits from its losses together with a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended Friday's selloff following dovish remarks from Fed's Powell to session lows at 109.71 in Asian morning, lack of follow-through selling triggered profit-taking and price rebounded strongly to 109.96 in New York in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields.
The single currency also traded with a firm bias and extended its recent winning streak to a 3-week high at 1.1810 in Asian morning. However, the pair then erased its gains and fell to session lows at 1.1784 in New York on broad-based rebound in usd.
The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3753 in New Zealand and rebounded to 1.3775 in Asian morning. However, cable then fell to session lows at 1.3734 on rebound in usd and cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro in thin trading as UK markets remained closed for Summer Bank Holiday.
On the data front, Reuters reported contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes declined for the second consecutive month in July in step with limited supply that's been unable to keep up with demand from potential homebuyers. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 1.8% after dropping a revised 2.0% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales would increase 0.4%.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan building permits, unemployment rate, industrial output, China NBS non-manufacturing PMI, NBS manufacturing PMI, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia building permits, current account, net exports contribution, Japan consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, Italy GDP, CPI, producer prices, EU HICP, Canada GDP, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
Week Ahead: US jobs, Eurozone inflation and OPEC
The S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Gold gained, and oil advanced. Attention now shifts to the Eurozone inflation and US jobs data. Elsewhere, OPEC is expected to stick to its production revival plan at this week’s meeting.