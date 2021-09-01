Although the greenback extended its recent losing streak fell to a 3-week low against its peers in Europe on Tuesday, dollar swiftly erased its losses and ended slightly higher due to short-covering together with a jump in U.S. yields.
Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as concerns about soaring new COVID-19 infections as well as higher inflation dampened the outlook for the economy. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 this month, the lowest since February, from 125.1 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 124.0.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 109.98 in Australia and retreated to 109.79 in early European morning before rebounding to 109.95. Price then fell to an intra-day low at 109.60 in New York morning, however, the pair then erased its losses and jumped in tandem with U.S. yields to session highs at 110.07 in New York
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and ratcheted higher in European morning on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling and hit a 3-week high at 1.1847 (Reuters) ahead of New York open on comments from ECB's Holzmann. The pair then met renewed selling there and retreated sharply to 1.1797 in New York morning on usd's broad-based rebound.
Sources from Reuters on European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann called on Tuesday for reducing the ECB's emergency bond purchases as soon as next quarter, adding he expected a discussion on the matter next week.
"We are now in a situation where we can think about how to reduce the pandemic special programmes. I think that's an assessment we share," Holzmann, the governor of Austria's central bank, told Bloomberg. He added that policymakers at the Sept 8-9 meeting would "definitely" discuss reducing the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme from the last quarter of the year and that PEPP should not be used to raise inflation in the euro zone.
The British pound went through a roller-coasters session as despite rebounding in tandem with euro to 1.3801 at European open, price retreated to 1.3760 in European morning. The pair then briefly rose to a 2-week high at 1.3807 in New York morning before falling to session lows at 1.3743 on usd's strength.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, GDP, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Italy unemployment rate, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI and Canada Markit manufacturing PMI.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800
GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.
Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control. Sellers are trying to squeeze out the buyers at $60, but buyers are reluctant to forfeit their longs.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.