Although the greenback extended its recent losing streak fell to a 3-week low against its peers in Europe on Tuesday, dollar swiftly erased its losses and ended slightly higher due to short-covering together with a jump in U.S. yields.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as concerns about soaring new COVID-19 infections as well as higher inflation dampened the outlook for the economy. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 this month, the lowest since February, from 125.1 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 124.0.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 109.98 in Australia and retreated to 109.79 in early European morning before rebounding to 109.95. Price then fell to an intra-day low at 109.60 in New York morning, however, the pair then erased its losses and jumped in tandem with U.S. yields to session highs at 110.07 in New York



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and ratcheted higher in European morning on cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling and hit a 3-week high at 1.1847 (Reuters) ahead of New York open on comments from ECB's Holzmann. The pair then met renewed selling there and retreated sharply to 1.1797 in New York morning on usd's broad-based rebound.



Sources from Reuters on European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann called on Tuesday for reducing the ECB's emergency bond purchases as soon as next quarter, adding he expected a discussion on the matter next week.

"We are now in a situation where we can think about how to reduce the pandemic special programmes. I think that's an assessment we share," Holzmann, the governor of Austria's central bank, told Bloomberg. He added that policymakers at the Sept 8-9 meeting would "definitely" discuss reducing the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme from the last quarter of the year and that PEPP should not be used to raise inflation in the euro zone.



The British pound went through a roller-coasters session as despite rebounding in tandem with euro to 1.3801 at European open, price retreated to 1.3760 in European morning. The pair then briefly rose to a 2-week high at 1.3807 in New York morning before falling to session lows at 1.3743 on usd's strength.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, GDP, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Italy unemployment rate, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI and Canada Markit manufacturing PMI.