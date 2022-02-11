Although the greenback gained across the board at New York open on the release of upbeat U.S. CPI data, usd swiftly erased its gains and retreated sharply on return of risk sentiment. However, dollar later rebounded strongly in late New York and ended the day slightly higher against its peers on speculation that Fed will raise hike aggressively after Fed Bullard's hawkish comments.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial markets speculation for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The consumer price index gained 0.6% last month after increasing 0.6% in December, the Labor Department said on Thursday. In the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 115.87 in European morning. The pair then jumped at New York open on the release of upbeat U.S. CPI to an intra-day high at 116.33. Later, despite retreating sharply to 115.74 in New York morning, price rebounded to 116.11 in tandem with rally in US yields on Fed Bullard's hawkish comments.



The single currency traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.1445 in European morning. Despite falling sharply to an intra-day low at 1.1375 in New York morning after release of U.S. CPI data, price erased its losses and rallied to a near 3-month peak at 1.1495 on broad-based retreat in usd but only to weaken to 1.1408 near the close on Fed Bullard's hawkish comments.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before gaining to 1.3578 in European morning on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. The pair then briefly dropped to an intra-day low at 1.3524 before rallying to a near 3-week peak at 1.3643 in New York morning. However, price then pared its gains and retreated sharply to 1.3542 on renewed usd's strength due to Fed Bullard's hawkish comments.



Data to be released on Friday:

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, retail sales, Japan market holiday, UK industrial output, manufacturing output, constriction output, trade balance, Swiss CPI and U.S. consumer sentiment.