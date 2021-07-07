The greenback rose against majority of its peers on Tuesday in risk-off trade due to falling stocks and U.S. Treasury yields and traders also positioned themselves ahead of the release of hawkish FOMC minutes on Wednesday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 110.97 in Australia and retreated to 110.79 in Asian morning. The pair continued to remain under pressure and dropped to an intra-day low at 110.53 in New York morning due to a selloff in U.S. yields.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained from 1.1859 in Asia to session highs at 1.1894 at European open. However, price erased its gains and tumbled in Europe on poor German ZEW data to an 11-week low at 1.1808 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength due to risk-aversion.



Reuters reported investor sentiment in Germany remained at a very high level in July despite a more-than-expected drop as forecasts for a strong economic recovery rose, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors' economic sentiment fell to 63.3 from 79.8 points in the previous month. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 75.2.



The British pound gained in tandem with euro to session highs at 1.3898 in early European morning before falling to 1.3835 in European morning. The pair then met renewed selling at 1.3874 at New York open and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3774 in New York morning due partly to cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.



On the data front from Reuters, euro zone monthly retail sales rose more than expected in May after a drop in April, driven mostly by purchases of non-food products and car fuel, data released on Tuesday showed. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro increased 4.6% month-on-month in May and were 9.0% higher than a year earlier. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 4.4% monthly rise and forecast a 8.2% year-on-year surge.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



Australia AIG services index, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house prices, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, U.S. MBA mortgage application, redbook, JOLTUS job openings and Canada Ivey PM.