Market Review - 11/07/2022 23:52GMT

Dollar rallies to multi-year highs on risk-averse usd buying



The greenback rallied to near 20-year high against majority of its peers on Monday due to broad-based safe-haven buying in usd on expectation that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in a faster pace due to global economic concerns.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar jumped to 137.27 in Asian morning on Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's comments. The pair then found renewed buying at 136.72 in European morning and rose to a fresh 24-year peak at 137.75 in New York morning before retreating on profit-taking.



Reuters reported Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank was closely watching the impact currency moves could have on the economy, warning of "very high uncertainty" on the outlook due to rising commodity prices.

"We won't hesitate to take additional monetary easing steps as necessary" with an eye on risks, Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's branch managers. Kuroda also repeated the BOJ's policy guidance that the bank expects short- and long-term interest rate targets to "move at current or lower levels."



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0183 in New Zealand and retreated to 1.0136 in Asian morning. Intra-decline accelerated in European morning and euro fell to a fresh 20-year trough at 1.0035 near New York close on usd's broad-based strength.



The British pound came under heavy selling pressure at 1.2039 in New Zealand and retreated sharply to 1.1978 in Asian morning. Cable then tumbled in Europe in tandem with euro to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1867 in New York morning on safe-haven buting in usd before stabilising.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan producer prices, New Zealand NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany ZEW economic confidence, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation and US redbook.