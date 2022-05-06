The greenback surrendered its post-FOMC losses and rose across the board on Thursday due to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as well as selloff in U.S. stocks as investors bet on more aggressive tightening monetary policy from the Fed. Sterling fell across the board due to Bank of England's dovish rate hike. (Dow closed at 32,997, down by 1,063 points or 3.62%)

Versus the Japanese yen, despite rebounding to 129.55 in Australia in hectic post-FOMC trading, price fell to session lows at 128.76. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 130.55 in New York on broad-based usd's strength in tandem with U.S. Treasury yield.

The single currency extended its overnight gains and hit session highs at 1.0641 in Asian morning, however, the pair then erased intra-day gains and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.0493 in New York on renewed broad-based rally in USD.

The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and fell to 1.2518 in early European morning. The pair then tumbled to a 22-month trough at 1.2325 in New York midday after Bank of England's dovish rate hike together with broad-based selling in sterling before stabilising.

Reuters reported the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 at 1% on Thursday to counter inflation now heading above 10%, even as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession. The BoE's nine rate-setters voted 6-3 for the quarter-point rise from 0.75%. But Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders called for a bigger increase to 1.25% to stamp out the risk of the inflation surge getting embedded in the economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a more dovish 8-1 vote to raise rates to 1%, with one policymaker opposing a hike. The BoE said most policymakers believed "some degree of further tightening in monetary policy may still be appropriate in the coming months". It dropped the word "modest" to describe the scale of rate hikes ahead. "The new forecasts, taken together with the increasing division among committee members, suggest the Bank is getting closer to a pause in its tightening cycle," said ING economist James Smith.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia AIG services index, Japan Tokyo CPI, Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, Markit construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France non-farm payrolls, Italy retail sales, U.S. Non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI.