The greenback rose against majority of its peers in New York trading on Monday on the release of upbeat U.S. services PMI data, which backed up the view that the economy is not in a recession and hence triggered speculation of aggressive monetary action from the Federal Reserve.
Reuters reported the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July amid strong order growth, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased, supporting views that the economy was not in recession despite output slumping in the first half of the year.
The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing PMI rebounded to a reading of 56.7 last month from 55.3 in June. The increase ended three straight monthly declines. Economists polled had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI decreasing to 53.5. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating sharply from Asian morning high at 133.89 to session lows at 132.29 on risk-averse buying in jpy due to continued tension between U.S. and China, price rallied to an intra-day high at 134.54 in New York due partly to upbeat U.S. data before retreating to 133.77 in New York afternoon on profit taking.
The single currency traded with a firm bias and edged up to 1.0193 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.0155 at European open. Euro then gained to session highs at 1.0209 ahead of New York open before falling to an intra-day low at 1.0124 on usd's broad-based strength. Price later staged a short covering rebound to 1.0172near the close on usd's profit taking.
The British pound found renewed buying at 1.2135 in Asian morning and gained in tandem with euro to session highs at 1.2207 in European morning. However, the pair then tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.2100 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength before staging a short-covering rebound.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia trade balance, imports, exports, Germany industrial orders, U.K. S&P construction PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchases, BOE MPC rate hike, BOE MPC rate unchanged, BOE MPC rate cut, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports and imports.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6950 ahead of RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US NFP
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, recently easing to 0.6965 as the key NFP Friday begins. The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key Monetary Policy Statement from RBA, as well as the US employment report for July.
EUR/USD: Bulls charge and draw an inverse H&S on daily chart
EUR/USD bulls take a breather after the heavy run, grinding higher around 1.0250 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In the doing so, the major currency pair portrays the typical cautious mood ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Gold faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP
Gold price has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as DXY is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!