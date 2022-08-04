The greenback rose against majority of its peers in New York trading on Monday on the release of upbeat U.S. services PMI data, which backed up the view that the economy is not in a recession and hence triggered speculation of aggressive monetary action from the Federal Reserve.



Reuters reported the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July amid strong order growth, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased, supporting views that the economy was not in recession despite output slumping in the first half of the year.

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing PMI rebounded to a reading of 56.7 last month from 55.3 in June. The increase ended three straight monthly declines. Economists polled had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI decreasing to 53.5. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating sharply from Asian morning high at 133.89 to session lows at 132.29 on risk-averse buying in jpy due to continued tension between U.S. and China, price rallied to an intra-day high at 134.54 in New York due partly to upbeat U.S. data before retreating to 133.77 in New York afternoon on profit taking.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and edged up to 1.0193 in Asian morning before retreating to 1.0155 at European open. Euro then gained to session highs at 1.0209 ahead of New York open before falling to an intra-day low at 1.0124 on usd's broad-based strength. Price later staged a short covering rebound to 1.0172near the close on usd's profit taking.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.2135 in Asian morning and gained in tandem with euro to session highs at 1.2207 in European morning. However, the pair then tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.2100 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength before staging a short-covering rebound.



Data to be released on Thursday:



