

The greenback rallied across the board on Tuesday as the release of red hot U.S. inflation data triggered broad-based speculations of an aggressive rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its next meeting in order to tackle inflation.



Reuters reported monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August as declining gasoline prices were offset by gains in the costs of rent and food, giving cover for the Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next Wednesday.

The consumer price index gained 0.1% last month after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI dipping 0.1%. In the 12 months through August, the CPI increased 8.3%. That was deceleration from the July's 8.5% rise. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, which was the biggest gain since November 1981.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and fell briefly to session lows at 141.67 at New York open before surging to an intra-day high at 144.68 in New York morning after the release of red hot U.S. inflation data. Price then retreated briefly to 143.80 on profit-taking before rebounding again.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to session highs at 1.0187 ahead of New York open. However, the pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled at New York open on usd's broad-based rally and then hit an intra-day low at 0.9968 near the close.



The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and edged up to 1.1732 in Europe on UK jobs report before gaining to session highs at 1.1738 ahead of New York open. Cable then fell to 1.1493 on usd's broad-based strength after release of hot US core CPI to an intra-day low at 1.1493 near New York close.



More news from Reuters, Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in the three months to July, official monthly figures showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to stay at 3.8%. The Office for National Statistics said the number of people in employment grew by just 40,000 in the May-July period, less than a third of the increase expected by the economists polled by Reuters.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, industrial output, capacity utilization, Australia Westpac consumer sentiment, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, PPI and manufacturing sales.