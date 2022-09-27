The greenback rose to fresh 2-decade highs against its peers on Monday as selloff in global equities triggered risk-averse buying in usd. Elsewhere, sterling fell to record lows on continued concerns over UK mini budget.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 143.28 in New Zealand and gained to 144.26 ahead of European open. Despite retreating to 143.54, price rose to 144.37 ahead of New York open and then ratcheted higher to session highs of 144.78 on usd's broad-based strength near the close.



The single currency tumbled in thin Asian trading to a fresh 2-decade bottom at 0.9559 due partly to the selloff in sterling. The pair then staged a strong short-covering bounce to 0.9701 in early European morning before retreating to 0.9601 in New York on continued usd's strength.



The British pound resumed its Friday's selloff and tumbled in thin Asian trading to an all time low at 1.0327. The pair then staged a strong short-covering bounce to 1.0799 in European morning before rising to session highs at 1.0934 (Reuters) at New York open before retreating to 1.0712 in New York morning.



Reuters reported the Bank of England said on Monday that it was monitoring financial markets very closely, and would not hesitate to change interest rates if needed. "The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets." "The MPC will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit," it added.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

Italy trade balance non-EU, U.S. building permits, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

