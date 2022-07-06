The greenback rallied across the board on Tuesday against majority of its peers as a selloff in U.S. yields and global stocks on fear of global economic recession triggered broad-based risk-aversion.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar gained to session high at 136.36 in Asian morning before dropping to 135.56 in European morning on risk-averse buying in jpy. Despite rebounding to 136.20 ahead of New York open, price fell to an intra-day low at 135.53 due to selloff U.S. stocks before stabilising.

The single currency traded sideways and edged up to 1.0448 ahead of European open, however, price met renewed selling there and tumbled in European morning on broad-based selling in euro to 1.0281. The pair then ratcheted lower to a near 20-year bottom at 1.0236 in New York morning before staging a short-covering rebound.

The British pound moved sideways in Asia before edging up to 1.2125 ahead of European open. The pair then met renewed selling and tumbled in tandem with euro to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.1899 in New York on usd's broad-based strength as well as UK political woes before moving narrowly.

Data to be released on Wednesday:

Germany industrial orders, U.K. SnP construction PMI, labor productivity, EU retail sales, U.S. mortgage application, redbook, SnP global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job opening.

