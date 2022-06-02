The greenback rose across the board on Wednesday as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields together with the release of upbeat U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI increased optimism of global growth.
Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as demand for goods remains strong, which could further allay fears of an imminent recession, but a measure of factory employment contracted for the first time in nearly a year. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 56.1 last month from 55.4 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 12% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 54.5. The survey followed a report last Friday showing consumer spending increasing strongly in April.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 129.61 ahead of New York open. The pair then found renewed buying at 129.21 in New York morning and jumped in tandem with U.S. yields together with upbeat U.S. data to an intra-day high at 130.18 before stabilising.
The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to 1.0738 in early European morning. The pair then tumbled in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength to an intra-day low at 1.0628 before staging a short-covering bounce.
The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.2559 ahead of New York open. The pair then tumbled in New York morning on rally in usd together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro to 9-day trough at 1.2459 before recovering.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand import prices, export prices, Australia trade balance, imports, exports, Swiss CPI, U.K. Market Holiday, Italy Market Holiday, EU producer prices, Canada building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, durables ex-defense, durables goods, durable ex-transport and factory orders.
