The greenback climbed across the board on Thursday except the safe-haven jpy as a selloff in U.S. Treasury yields and global stocks triggered broad-based risk-aversion.
Reuters reported calling stable prices the "bedrock" of the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank's battle to control inflation would "include some pain" as the impact of higher interest rates is felt, but that the worse outcome would be for prices to continue speeding ahead.
"We fully understand and appreciate how painful inflation is," Powell said in an interview with the Marketplace national radio program, repeating his expectation that the Fed will raise interest rates by half a percentage point at each of its next two policy meetings while pledging that if data turn the wrong way "we're prepared to do more." "Nothing in the economy works, the economy doesn't work for anybody without price stability," Powell said. "We went through periods in our history where inflation was quite high ... The process of getting inflation down to 2% will also include some pain, but ultimately the most painful thing would be if we were to fail to deal with it and inflation were to get entrenched in the economy at high levels, and we know what that's like. And that's just people losing the value of their paycheck."
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 130.05 in Australia and tumbled to 128.41 in early European morning on active safe-haven buying in jpy across the board. The greenback then ratcheted lower to a 2-week trough at 127.53 in New York morning before 128.45.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell in Europe to 1.0390 on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling. The pair then fell to a fresh 5-year bottom at +1.0355 in New York morning before stabilising.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and fell to a fresh 23-month trough at 1.2165 in European morning on usd's strength together with release of downbeat UK growth data. The pair then rebounded strongly to 1.2247 at New York open due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before retreating again on risk-averse usd buying.
More from Reuters, Britain's economy shrank by 0.1% in March but expanded by 0.8% for the first quarter of 2022 as a whole, official figures showed on Thursday in what is likely to have been a high point for 2022 as the cost of living crisis increasingly bites. Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected gross domestic product (GDP) to be flat in March and to have grown 1.0% over the first three months of this year, compared with the final quarter of 2021.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, France CPI, EU industrial production, U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.
